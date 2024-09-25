【PS Plus：2023年9月のフリープレイ】提供期間：10月1日～11月4日

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは9月25日、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」の加入者向けコンテンツ「フリープレイ」において、10月の日本向けタイトルを公開した。提供期間は10月1日より11月4日まで。

今月は3タイトルがフリープレイとして配信される。Take-Twoのスポーツ「WWE 2K24」と、HDリメイクされたシリーズ作品の初代にあたる「うたわれるもの 散りゆく者への子守唄」、さらに4人のヒロインとの学園生活が描かれるアドベンチャー「ドキドキ文芸部プラス！」というラインナップになっている。

いずれも配信期間中にライブラリに追加しておくことで、PS Plusの加入期間中は配信期間後もこれらのタイトルを無料でプレイできる。

「WWE 2K24」

「うたわれるもの 散りゆく者への子守唄」

「ドキドキ文芸部プラス！」

