【State of Play】9月25日7時～ 放送

配信番組「State of Play」にて、プレイステーション VR2タイトル「HITMAN World of Assassination」を発表した。

本作はエージェント47になり、究極のスパイスリラーアドベンチャー。様々なミッションを一人称視点の没入感で体験でき、銃器によるアクションや妨害工作などのアクションも楽しめる。

