【State of Play】9月25日7時～ 放送

配信番組「State of Play」にて、プレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4用VRタイトル「METRO AWAKENING」が11月7日に発売することを発表した。

本作は核戦争を生き延びた者たちはモスクワ地下を走る地下鉄網を舞台に、妻、そして彼女が必要とする薬を探し求め、暗闇に支配されたMetroと殺人的な放射線のはびこる死の脅威に立ち向かう医師、セルダルとして、舞台を走り回る。

VR体験による臨場感やストーリー、ステルスアクションなども見どころ。

【State of Play | September 24, 2024】

