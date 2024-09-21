【SDGs】 誰もが平等に学べる環境を生むテニスボール
試合や練習などで使い古したテニスボールを有効活用している佐藤健司さん。硬式ボール表面のふわふわとした部分が生かせないかと、小学校などで使用する机やいすの脚カバーに再利用。いすを引きずる時に起きる大きな音が軽減されるので、補聴器などを使用し音に敏感な児童にとっては、ストレスなく授業が受けられると好評です。この活動を通して、子どもたちが環境問題に興味を持つきっかけになればと語る佐藤さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Kenji Sato puts old tennis balls from matches and practices to good use. Seeking a way to use the soft surface of balls, he reuses them to make covers for the legs of desks and chairs used in elementary schools. This reduces the loud noise when the chairs slide, making it popular with children who wear hearing aids and are sensitive to sound, as it allows them to attend classes without stress. Mr. Sato says he hopes this activity will inspire children to become interested in environmental issues. What kind of future does he envision?