iPhoneなどApple製品にセキュリティアップデート、合計96件の脆弱性修正
Appleは9月16日(米国時間)、iPhone、iPad、Mac、Apple Watch、Apple TV、Apple Vision Pro、Xcodeなど複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在するとし、アップデートの配信を開始した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
About the security content of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 - Apple Support
About the security content of iOS 17.7 and iPadOS 17.7 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Sequoia 15 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Sonoma 14.7 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Ventura 13.7 - Apple Support
About the security content of Safari 18 - Apple Support
About the security content of watchOS 11 - Apple Support
About the security content of tvOS 18 - Apple Support
About the security content of visionOS 2 - Apple Support
About the security content of Xcode 16 - Apple Support
About the security content of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 - Apple Support
○セキュリティアップデートの対象製品
セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。
iPhone XSおよびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Pro 13-inch
iPad Pro 12.9-inch第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Pro 11-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Pro 10.5-inch
iPad第6世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Air第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad mini第5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
Mac Studio 2022およびこれ以降のモデル
Mac Pro 2019およびこれ以降のモデル
Mac Mini 2018およびこれ以降のモデル
MacBook Air 2020およびこれ以降のモデル
MacBook Pro 2018およびこれ以降のモデル
iMac 2019およびこれ以降のモデル
iMac Pro 2017およびこれ以降のモデル
macOS Sonoma
macOS Ventura
Apple Watch Series 6およびこれ以降のモデル
Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4Kのすべてのモデル
Apple Vision Pro
○更新情報
セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
iOS 18
iOS 17.7
iPadOS 18
iPadOS 17.7
macOS Sequoia 15
macOS Sonoma 14.7
macOS Ventura 13.7
watchOS 11
tvOS 18
visionOS 2
Xcode 16
Safari 18
今回のセキュリティアップデートには合計96件の脆弱性に対する修正が含まれ、すべてのユーザーに推奨されている。日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高く多くのユーザーがこれら脆弱性の影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、速やかにアップデートを適用することが望まれる。
