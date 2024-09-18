DURAN、カオスティックノイズEP『Tokyo Blues』をデジタルリリース
DURANが本日9月18日、カオスティックノイズEP『Tokyo Blues』をデジタルリリースした。
◆DURAN 画像
2023年12月よりスタートした全36公演の全国ツアー＜The Venomous Rift in Humanity Tour＞が8月30日の恵比寿LIQUIDROOMでファイナル公演を迎えたばかり。その勢いを途切れさせることなくリリースされるEPが『Tokyo Blues』だ。
■Digital EP『Tokyo Blues』
2024年9月18日(水)配信開始
Label：Electric Gospel Records
配信リンク：https://friendship.lnk.to/TokyoBlues_DURAN
▼Track
1. Tokyo Blues
2. 8 Legs, 7 Sins - Kamal Sabran Remix
3. Sapient Creature - Kamal Sabran Remix
4. Moldy Chips - Kamal Sabran Remix
5. Raging Fire - Kamal Sabran Remix
6. Sweet Piñata - Kamal Sabran Remix
■＜LITTLE BOYS + DURAN Split Tour＞
Special Guest：KING BROTHERS
10月10日(木) 名古屋CLUB UPSET
10月12日(土) LIVE & KARAOKE maman
10月17日(木) 新代田FEVER
関連リンク
◆DURAN オフィシャルTwitter
◆DURAN オフィシャルInstagram
◆DURAN オフィシャルYouTubeチャンネル