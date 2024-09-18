DURANが本日9月18日、カオスティックノイズEP『Tokyo Blues』をデジタルリリースした。

◆DURAN 画像

2023年12月よりスタートした全36公演の全国ツアー＜The Venomous Rift in Humanity Tour＞が8月30日の恵比寿LIQUIDROOMでファイナル公演を迎えたばかり。その勢いを途切れさせることなくリリースされるEPが『Tokyo Blues』だ。

ツアー中に制作されたという本作は、DURAN初となるリミックスインストアルバム。M1の新曲「Tokyo Blues」には前衛的ギアメーカーElectrograveの小池和伸がオシレーターで参加。M2〜6には2023年11月29日にリリースされたアルバム『Electric Man』からの楽曲を、マレーシアの学者であり 実験音楽家としても知られるKamal Sabran(カマル・サブラン)がライブリミックスした。破壊的でありながら美しさを兼ね備えたフリーカオスティックノイズEPの完成だ。

■Digital EP『Tokyo Blues』


2024年9月18日(水)配信開始
Label：Electric Gospel Records
配信リンク：https://friendship.lnk.to/TokyoBlues_DURAN
▼Track
1. Tokyo Blues
2. 8 Legs, 7 Sins - Kamal Sabran Remix
3. Sapient Creature - Kamal Sabran Remix
4. Moldy Chips - Kamal Sabran Remix
5. Raging Fire - Kamal Sabran Remix
6. Sweet Piñata - Kamal Sabran Remix

■＜LITTLE BOYS + DURAN Split Tour＞

10月09日(水)　大阪NOON＋CAFE
　Special Guest：KING BROTHERS
10月10日(木)　名古屋CLUB UPSET
10月12日(土)　LIVE & KARAOKE maman
10月17日(木)　新代田FEVER

