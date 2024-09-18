【PS Plus加入者限定セール】セール期間：～10月2日23時59分まで

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、オンラインストア「Play Station Store」にて「PS Plus加入者限定セール」を実施している。セール期間は10月2日23時59分まで。

本セールでは有料サービス「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」加入者限定で対象タイトルが特別価格で販売される。

ラインナップには「『スカル アンド ボーンズ』デラックスエディション」、「F1 24 チャンピオンエディション」、「Sea of Thieves: Deluxe Edition」などが登場。

□「PS Plus加入者限定セール」

「PS Plus加入者限定セール」（一部）

「スカル アンド ボーンズ」デラックスエディション

通常価格：11,220円

セール価格：4,488円（PlayStation Plus加入で60％オフ）

□「Play Station Store」の「『スカル アンド ボーンズ』デラックスエディション」

F1 24 チャンピオンエディション

通常価格：12,980円

セール価格：7,788円（PlayStation Plus加入で40％オフ）

□「Play Station Store」の「F1 24 チャンピオンエディション」

Sea of Thieves: Deluxe Edition

通常価格：7,040円

セール価格：4,224円（PlayStation Plus加入で40％オフ）

□「Play Station Store」の「Sea of Thieves: Deluxe Edition」

(C) 2023 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Skull and Bones, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

F1(R) 24 Game - an official product of the FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP.(C) 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.EA, EA SPORTS, the EA SPORTS logo, Codemasters and the Codemasters logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.

(C) Microsoft 2024. All Rights Reserved. (C) Disney 2024. All Rights Reserved. (C) Lucasfilm Ltd 2024. All Rights Reserved. Microsoft, Rare, the Rare logo and Sea of Thieves are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. Monkey Island is a trademark of Lucasfilm Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Microsoft account registration, acceptance of Microsoft Services Agreement and Privacy Statement required to play. Game offers in-app purchases. Persistent internet connection required. Features, online services and system requirements may vary by country and are subject to change or retirement over time. Microsoft account | Microsoft Services Agreement | Microsoft Privacy Statement