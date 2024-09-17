『ポケモン』ポリゴンの新グッズ ネオン風LEDライトなど！等身大ぬいぐるみも
株式会社ポケモンは、夜のゲームコーナーで過ごすポケモンたちをイメージした「Night Arcade」のグッズを、21日よりポケモンセンターにて発売することを発表した。
【写真】ポリゴンのLEDライト！ミニリュウなど『ポケモン』新グッズ
ポップな色合いのマスコットやポリゴンのネオン風LEDライトなど、レトロな雰囲気のグッズがラインナップ。
ほかにも、『ポケットモンスター Let’s Go! ピカチュウ・Let’s Go! イーブイ』などに登場するゲームコーナーのポスターをそのまま再現した「ポスター＆ステッカーセット Night Arcade」や、振るとポケモンのパーツがシャカシャカ動くポーチなど楽しいグッズがそろっている。ポケモンセンターオンラインでは、9月19日10時より取り扱いが開始。
さらにポケモンセンターオンラインでは、「ぬいぐるみ 等身大ポリゴン」の予約を受け付け中。
■商品一覧
マスコット Night Arcade ピッピ 1,650円（★）
マスコット Night Arcade ケーシィ 1,650円（★）
マスコット Night Arcade ポリゴン 1,650円（★）
マスコット Night Arcade ミニリュウ 1,650円（★）
ネオン風LEDライト ポリゴン 8,250円
ポスター&ステッカーセット Night Arcade 1,760円
コインケース Night Arcade 1,430円
ガジェットケース Night Arcade 2,860円
ガジェットケース Night Arcade ミニ 1,980円
ポーチ Night Arcade 2,200円
シールブック Night Arcade 1,210円
カプセルシール Night Arcade 660円
クリアファイル2枚セット Night Arcade 550円
Tシャツ Night Arcade ブラック Free 4,400円
Tシャツ Night Arcade ホワイト Free 4,400円
ロングTシャツ Night Arcade Free 4,950円
サコッシュ Night Arcade 3,300円
スマホショルダー Night Arcade 2,200円
【選べる】ショートソックス Night Arcade ポリゴン (23-25cm) 495
円
【選べる】ショートソックス Night Arcade ミニリュウ (23-25cm) 49
5円
【選べる】ショートソックス Night Arcade ケーシィ (23-25cm) 495
円
【選べる】タオル Night Arcade ピンク 660円
【選べる】タオル Night Arcade ブラック 660円
タンブラー Night Arcade 2,640円
脚付きアクリルスタンド Night Arcade 2,750円
蛍光ペン Night Arcade ピッピ 220円
蛍光ペン Night Arcade ケーシィ 220円
蛍光ペン Night Arcade ポリゴン 220円
蛍光ペン Night Arcade ミニリュウ 220円
リングノート Night Arcade 1,320円
缶入りメモ Night Arcade 880円
アクリルキーホルダーコレクション Night Arcade 880円
※全8種。種類は選べません。
アーケードゲーム型BOX入りグミ Night Arcade 770円
