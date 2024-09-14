【SDGs】 卵の殻が持つ可能性が森や海を守る
産業廃棄物として捨てられていた卵の殻から、新素材を開発した櫻井裕也さん。以前、食品会社を経営していた時、大量に廃棄していた卵の殻を活用できないかと考える中で、卵の殻の主成分である炭酸カルシウムが、紙やプラスチックなどを作る際にも使用されていることを知り、試行錯誤の末、卵の殻を使った紙を完成させました。環境負荷を軽減できる素材・資源として、卵の殻の可能性を伝えていきたいと語る櫻井さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Yuya Sakurai developed a new material from eggshells discarded as industrial waste. When he was running a food company, he was thinking about how to utilize the large amounts of eggshells that were being discarded. He learned that calcium carbonate, the main component of eggshells, is also used in making paper and plastic, and after much trial and error, he created paper made from eggshells. Mr. Sakurai says he wants to convey the potential of eggshells as a material and resource that can reduce our environmental impact. What kind of future does he envision?