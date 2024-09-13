【PlayStation パブリッシャーセール】セール期間：～9月20日まで

Valveは、PC向けゲームプラットフォーム「Steam」にて「PlayStation パブリッシャーセール」を9月20日まで実施している。

本セールではPlayStation パブリッシャーのダウンロードタイトルを対象に最大75％オフの特別価格で販売している。ラインナップには「Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT」、「The Last of Us Part I」、「God of War」などが対象となっている。

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT

通常価格：7,590円

セール価格：6,072円（20％オフ）

The Last of Us Part I

通常価格：7,590円

セール価格：4,554円（40％オフ）

God of War

通常価格：6,490円

セール価格：2,596円（60％オフ）

