ついにBlueskyに動画投稿機能が追加される、対象ユーザーは段階的に拡大予定
Blueskyが動画投稿機能をリリースしました。動画の長さは最長60秒で、1ポストにつき動画を1本含めることができます。
Share video on Bluesky! - Bluesky
https://bsky.social/about/blog/09-11-2024-video
動画を含む投稿の例が以下。動画の長さは最長60秒で、ファイル形式は「MP4」「MPEG」「WebM」「MOV」に対応しています。また、字幕の付与も可能です。
Bluesky now has video! Update your app to version 1.91 or refresh on desktop!
We’ve begun gradually rolling out the ability to post video. Thanks for your patience!
Estamos gradualmente implementando a capacidade de postar vídeos. Obrigado pela sua paciência!— Bluesky (@bsky.app) 2024-09-11T17:11:56.125Z
記事作成時点では、1日に投稿可能な動画の本数が最大25本、合計10GBまでに制限されています。また、動画投稿機能はランダムに選択されたユーザーを対象に段階的にリリースされており、サーバーの負荷を考慮しつつできるだけ早期にリリース範囲を拡大予定とのことです。
About the video rollout:
We are making uploads available randomly to users in increments. With each group, we 👀 at the servers until we're sure they can handle it. Then we increase the increment.
We don't know how long this will take, but we will move as fast as we can!— Paul Frazee (@pfrazee.com) 2024-09-11T17:33:59.845Z
なお、動画は初期設定で自動再生が有効になっています。自動再生を無効化する方法は以下の通り。
まず、「設定」をクリックしてから「アクセシビリティ」をクリック。
「ビデオやGIFを自動再生しない」のトグルスイッチをONに切り替えれば、自動再生が無効化されます。