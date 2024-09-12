9月12日 公開

3goo（サングー）は、オープンワールドレーシングゲーム「Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown（テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウン）」のローンチトレーラーを公開した。

「Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown」はシリーズ13年ぶりの新作にあたるタイトルで、今作では1/1スケールで再現された香港島を舞台にレースやドライブが楽しめる。発売に合わせて公開されたトレーラーは実写映像とゲーム中の映像を組み合わせたものとなっている。また、作中では様々な車両が登場することも確認できる。

【PlayStation5『テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウン』ローンチトレーラー】

(C)TEST DRIVE UNLIMITED SOLAR CROWNc 2024 published by Nacon S.A. and developed by Kylotonn Games. All rights reserved. "Test Drive" is a registered trademark of Nacon S.A. All rights reserved. The manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game are trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. "AMG" and "Mercedes-Benz“ are the intellectual property of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. They are used by Nacon under license. The trademarks Porsche, Porsche Crest, Porsche Logotype, Carrera, Cayenne, Taycan, 918 Spyder and 911 are used under license of Porsche AG. The cars in the game may differ from the shape, colour and performance of the actual cars. Please do not imitate the driving and vehicle movements shown in this game when driving a car in real life, and remember: always wear a seat belt and drive safely.

Published and distributed by 3goo K.K. in Japan.