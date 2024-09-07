【SDGs】 規格外の野菜を使った誰もがうれしいお弁当
「栽培方法にこだわった野菜が主役」のお弁当を、キッチンカーで販売している田村則久さん。生産者から、直接食材を仕入れる中で、市場に流通できない規格外の野菜の存在を知って以来、積極的に規格外の野菜を活用するようになりました。キズがあったりカタチの悪い野菜でも、味は正規の野菜と変わりありません。今後もこだわって作られた野菜を大切にし、健康的でおいしい料理を提供し続けたいと語る田村さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Norihisa Tamura sells bento lunches from his food truck, showcasing "vegetables grown with particular care." When he started to purchase ingredients directly from producers, he learned of the existence of imperfect vegetables that cannot be distributed to markets and has since actively started to make use of these imperfect vegetables. Vegetables with scratches or odd shapes taste the same as regular vegetables. Mr. Tamura says he wants to continue to cherish carefully grown vegetables and provide healthy and delicious food. What kind of future does he envision?