戦闘の栄光を映画風で体感！GSE「Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2」

GSEは、Saber Interactiveが開発したダークゴシックSFアクション「Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2」を2024年9月9日にPlayStation(R)5で発売します。

GSE「Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2」

■タイトル ：《Warhammer 40,000： Space Marine 2》

■対応機種 ：PlayStation(R)5

■発売日 ：2024年9月9日(月曜日)

■価格 ：通常版 9,980円(税込み) Gold Edition版 14,280円(税込み)

■ジャンル ：ダークゴシックSFアクション

■プレイ人数 ：オフライン 1人,オンライン 1-3人,最大12人

■表示対応言語 ：英語、ロシア語、ドイツ語、スペイン語(EU)、

スペイン語(ラテンアメリカ)、イタリア語、フランス語、

ポルトガル語(ブラジル)、ポーランド語、チェコ語、

ウクライナ語、中国語(簡体字)、中国語(繁体字)、

韓国語、日本語、タイ語

■対応ボイス ：英語、フランス語、ドイツ語、ロシア語、

中国語(北京語)、スペイン語(EU)

■グローバル発売元：Focus Entertainment

■日本発売元 ：Game Source Entertainment

■開発元 ：Saber Interactive

■CERO ：Z

今回は「Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2」の新しいトレーラーを公開し、スペース・マリーンのパワー、ティラニッドの恐怖、そしてサウザンド・サンの策略を体感できます。

まだ、カスタムメイドのスペースマリーンキャラクターは様々なモードのPvEミッションやPvPバトルで使用可能です。

Gold editionには、Warhammer 40,000ユニヴァースの栄光に満ちたスペース・マリーン・チャプターにインスパイアされた追加コスメティックスをプレイヤーに提供する「スペース・マリーン2 シーズンパス」が付属しています。

全プレイヤー向けの無料アップデートでは、発売後に新たなミッション、新たな敵、武器などが追加される。

#戦火の呼び声に耳を傾けろ

#そこは戦争でしかない

予約はこちら： amazon.co.jp/dp/B0D4QBQ1WY

《Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2》 Gold Edition版

価額：14,280円(税込み)

【アイテム詳細】

■ゲームソフト

■限定アートコレクションスチールブック(スチールケース)

■シーズンパス：新のチャプターチャンピオン、武器・防具のスキンをアンロック

■ライフタイム特典：ウルトラマリーンをイメージしたボルトライフル、チェーンソード、クルス・タルミナトゥス・ポールドロンのスキンセット

■2024年9月8日までの予約注文を含む。

■早期アンロックは発売日の4日前までとなります。

プラットフォームおよび配信日は変更される場合があります。

停電や時差の影響により、プレイ時間が異なる場合があります。

インターネット接続が必要です。

■在庫がなくなり次第で販売終了になります。

《Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2》通常版

価額：9,980円(税込み)

【アイテム詳細】

■ゲームソフト

■ライフタイム特典：ウルトラマリーンをイメージしたボルトライフル、チェーンソード、クルス・タルミナトゥス・ポールドロンのスキンセット

■Game Source Entertainmentについて

Game Source Entertainmentは、香港を拠点にしたアジア圏の発売元と流通商社です。

これまでPlayStation(R)4、PlayStation(R)5、Nintendo Switch(TM)、Xbox One及び前世代のコンソールプラットフォームで100タイトル以上、中国語に翻訳したパッケージソフトの流通を行ってきました。

■権利表記 ：Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (C) Games Workshop Limited 2024. Space Marine, the Space Marine logo, GW, Games Workshop, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, 40,000, the ‘Aquila’ Double-headed Eagle logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either (R) or TM, and/or (C) Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under licence. Focus Entertainment and its logos are trademarks, registered or not, of Focus Entertainment. Saber Interactive and its logos are trademarks, registered or not, of Saber Interactive. All rights reserved to their respective owners. Licensed to and published by Game Source Entertainment in Japan.

