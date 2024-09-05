¥ª¡¼¥í¥é¤È³¹ÌÀ¤«¤ê¤òÈ¿¼Í¤¹¤ëISS¤ÎÂÀÍÛÅÅÃÓ¥Ñ¥É¥ë¡¡NASA±§ÃèÈô¹Ô»Î¤¬»£±Æ

¤³¤Á¤é¤Ï¹ñºÝ±§Ãè¥¹¥Æ¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¡ÊISS¡Ë¤Ç»£±Æ¤µ¤ì¤¿¥¿¥¤¥à¥é¥×¥¹¤Ç¤¹¡£Å·¤ÎÀî¤òÇØ·Ê¤Ë¡¢ÂÀÍÛ¸÷¤ò¼õ¤±¤ë¤¿¤á²óÅ¾¤¹¤ëÂÀÍÛÅÅÃÓ¥Ñ¥É¥ë¤¬¥ª¡¼¥í¥é¤ÈÃÏ¾å¤Î³¹ÌÀ¤«¤ê¤òÈ¿¼Í¤¹¤ëÍÍ»Ò¤¬¸«»ö¤ËÂª¤¨¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Ú¢¥ ¥ª¡¼¥í¥é¤È³¹ÌÀ¤«¤ê¤òÈ¿¼Í¤¹¤ë¹ñºÝ±§Ãè¥¹¥Æ¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¡ÊISS¡Ë¤ÎÂÀÍÛÅÅÃÓ¥Ñ¥É¥ë¡Û

¡ÊCredit: Matthew Dominick¡Ë

¥¿¥¤¥à¥é¥×¥¹¤ò»£±Æ¡¦¸ø³«¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ï¡¢Âè71¼¡Ä¹´üÂÚºß¥¯¥ë¡¼¤Î°ì°÷¤È¤·¤ÆISS¤ËÂÚºß¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¹Ò¶õ±§Ãè¶É¡ÊNASA¡Ë¤ÎMatthew Dominick±§ÃèÈô¹Ô»Î¤Ç¤¹¡£

¼Ì¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤ÏISS¥í¥·¥¢¶è²è¤Î¥µ¡¼¥Ó¥¹¥â¥¸¥å¡¼¥ë¡ÖZvezda¡Ê¥º¥ô¥§¥º¥À¡Ë¡×¤Ë¼è¤êÉÕ¤±¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ëÂÀÍÛÅÅÃÓ¥Ñ¥É¥ë¤Ç¡¢¥º¥ô¥§¥º¥À¤ÎÅ·ÄºÂ¦¡Ê¾åÉô¡Ë¤Ë·ë¹ç¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¾®·¿¸¦µæ¥â¥¸¥å¡¼¥ë2¡ÖPoisk¡Ê¥Ý¥¤¥¹¥¯¡Ë¡×¤ËÀßÃÖ¤µ¤ì¤¿¥«¥á¥é¤Ç»£±Æ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

Dominick±§ÃèÈô¹Ô»Î¤Ï¤³¤ÎÂ¾¤Ë¤âISS¤Ç»£±Æ¤·¤¿¼Ì¿¿¤òSNS¤ÎX¤Ë¿ôÂ¿¤¯¥Ý¥¹¥È¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£»£±Æ»þ¤Îµ»½ÑÅª¤Ê¾ðÊó¤Ë¤â¸ÀµÚ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤Ç¡¢¶½Ì£¤Î¤¢¤ëÊý¤Ï¤¼¤ÒX¤Ç¥Á¥§¥Ã¥¯¤·¤Æ¤ß¤Æ²¼¤µ¤¤¡£

A timelapse of solar arrays reflecting aurora and city lights as they align themselves for the impending sunrise.

The solar array light reflections were so mind blowing that I stayed up till 1AM to shoot a few more sunrises. Luckily we get sunrises every 90 minutes.

One of the¡Ä pic.twitter.com/k2V4XM6weJ

- Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) September 1, 2024