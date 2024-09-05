メリット・デメリット解説！情報技術開発「Power AutomateとPower Automate for desktopの違い」

情報技術開発は、2024年9月5日、Microsoft 365プラットフォームのクラウド上で動き、業務の自動化を行うPower Automateと、デスクトップ上でPC操作の自動化を行うPower Automate for desktopについて解説したPower Platformの技術資料「Power AutomateとPower Automate for desktopの違い」を公開しました。

情報技術開発「Power AutomateとPower Automate for desktopの違い」公開

企業では急速なスピードで変化するビジネス環境に対応する取り組みが不可欠となっており、DXというキーワードが浸透しつつあります。

このDXを推進するツールとして注目されるローコード製品の１つに、Microsoft 365に付属されているPower Platformが挙げられます。

このPower Platformを構成する製品の1つにPower Automateがあります。

本書では、このPower Automateと、名称が類似するPower Automate for desktopの違いについて解説します。

2製品は名称が似ていても、機能や特長は異なります。そのため、それぞれのメリット・デメリットについて説明しながら、どのような業務でそれぞれが適しているか例を挙げて説明します。

【目次】

1. Power Automateが付属されているPower Platformとは

2. Power AutomateとPower Automate for desktopの違い

3. Power AutomateとPower Automate for desktopの活用例

4. 終わりに

【ダウンロード方法】

本資料のダウンロードをご希望の方は、下記URLにアクセスし、必要事項を入力。

ご登録いただいたメールアドレス宛てに、資料ダウンロードURLが送られます。

「Power AutomateとPower Automate for desktopの違い」

https://tdi.smktg.jp/public/application/add/7530

※Microsoft 365、Microsoft Power Platform、Microsoft Power Automate、Power Automate for desktopは、米国Microsoft Corporationの米国およびその他の国における登録商標、または商標です。

