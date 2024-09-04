GoogleがAndroidセキュリティーパッチ2024年9月分を案内！Pixel 6以降のスマホ・タブレットにソフトウェア更新も提供開始。5a (5G)は更新保証期限終了
|Googleスマホ・タブレット「Pixel」シリーズに2024年9月分のソフトウェア更新を提供開始！
Googleは3日（現地時間）、スマートフォン（スマホ）など向けプラットフォーム「Android」における月次セキュリティーパッチの2024年9月分を告示しています。また同社はこれらのセキュリティーパッチを含む2024年9月分のソフトウェア更新を「Made by Google」として「Pixel」ブランドのスマホやタブレットにおいて同日より提供開始しており、来週にかけて順次提供されるとのこと。
更新後のビルド番号はアメリカのVerizon向けとカナダのTelus向けのPixel 8シリーズではブランチしており、Verizon向けPixel 8およびPixel 8 Proが「AP2A.240905.003.B1」、Pixe 8aが「AP2A.240905.003.C1」、Telus向けPixel 8およびPixel 8 Proが「AP2A.240905.003.D1」、Pixe 8aが「AP2A.240905.003.E1」となっており、それ以外は日本を含むグローバルで共通で、Pixel 9シリーズが「AD1A.240905.004」、Pixel 8aが「AP2A.240905.003.A1」、Pixel 6シリーズが「AP2A.240905.003.F1」で、それ以外の各機種は「AP2A.240905.003」とのこと。
なお、このソフトウェア更新にはセキュリティーパッチのほか、いくつかの不具合が修正されており、セキュリティーの脆弱性に対処するためにサードパーティーのAPKファイルを削除する修正やPixel 9シリーズにおける特定の状況で無線LAN（Wi-Fi）の安定性とパフォーマンスを向上させる修正が行われているということです。その他、前回まで対象機種だった「Pixel 5a (5G)」は2024年8月がAndroidのOSバージョンアップおよびセキュリティーアップデートの提供保証期限だったため、少なくとも今回は配信されていません。
Pixelシリーズにはセキュリティーパッチや不具合を修正するソフトウェア更新が毎月提供されており、2024月9分のセキュリティーパッチはCVEに登録されている分では以下の表の通りで、Android向けではCriticalが2個、Highが33個、重大度なしが1個の合計36個、Pixel向けではCriticalが4個、Highが2個の合計6個、Android Automotive向けではHighが1個、Wear OS向けではHighが4個となっています。その他、セキュリティー更新以外のPixelシリーズにおける更新内容は以下の通り。
What’s included
The September 2024 update includes security patches and improvements for Pixel users - see below for details.
Security
- Fix to remove third party APK to address security vulnerability*[1]
Wi-Fi
- Fix to improve wireless (Wi-Fi) stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Device Applicability
Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.
*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
*[2] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold
