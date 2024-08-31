¡ÚSDGs¡Û¶¦´¶¤ò»ý¤Ã¤Æºî¤ë¥¢¡¼¥È¤ÎÌ¤Íè
¥¢¡¼¥ÈÀ©ºî¤ò¥á¥¤¥ó¤Ë¹Ô¤¦À¸³è²ð¸î»ö¶È½ê¤òÎ©¤Á¾å¤²¤¿ÂçÊ¿ ¶Ç¤µ¤ó¡£³¨²è¹Ö»Õ¤È¤·¤Æ¾ã³²¤Î¤¢¤ë¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤È´Ø¤ï¤Ã¤¿·Ð¸³¤«¤é¡¢Èà¤é¤¬·ÐºÑÅª¤Ë¼«Î©¤Ç¤¤ë¥¢¡¼¥È³èÆ°¤Î¾ì¤òºî¤ê¤¿¤¤¤È¤³¤Î³èÆ°¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£»ö¶È½ê¤Ë½êÂ°¤¹¤ë¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤Î¼ê³Ý¤±¤ëºîÉÊ¤Ï¡¢¤½¤ÎÈþ¤·¤µ¤È´°À®ÅÙ¤Î¹â¤µ¤¬É¾²Á¤µ¤ì¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î¼«¼£ÂÎ¤ä´ë¶È¤¬¤³¤Î³èÆ°¤Ë»¿Æ±¡£Èà¤é¤Î¥¯¥ê¥¨¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¤ÊÈ¯ÁÛÎÏ¤¬¥¢¡¼¥È¤ÎÌ¤Íè¤ËÌòÎ©¤Ã¤ÆÍß¤·¤¤¤È¸ì¤ëÂçÊ¿¤µ¤ó¤Î»×¤¤ÉÁ¤¯Ì¤Íè¤È¤Ï¡©
Mr. Satoru Oodaira started a caregiving facility that focuses mostly on making art. Based on his experience working with artists with disabilities as an art instructor, Mr. Oodaira wanted to create a place for people with disabilities to engage in artistic activities that would enable them to become financially independent, so he started this project. The works of the artists have been highly praised for their beauty and high level of perfection, and many local governments and companies have supported this project. Mr. Oodaira says he hopes that their creative imagination will contribute to the future of art. What kind of future does he envision?