Thunderbird開発チームが日程調整アプリ「Appointment」を発表
メールクライアント「Thunderbird」の開発チームが、日程調整ウェブアプリ「Appointment」を発表しました。
Plan Less, Do More: Introducing Appointment By Thunderbird - The Thunderbird Blog
https://blog.thunderbird.net/2024/08/plan-less-do-more-introducing-appointment-by-thunderbird/
予定は曜日を選択して一括入力するこも可能。
ダークモードも搭載しているようです。
Appointmentは記事作成時点ではクローズドベータテスト中で、テストに参加したい人向けのウェイトリスト登録ページが用意されています。ウェイトリストに登録するには以下のリンク先にアクセス。
Thunderbird Appointment
https://appointment.day/
「Sign up for the beta」をクリック。
メールアドレスを入力して「Join the waiting list」をクリック。
以下の画面が表示されたらメールの受信箱を確認します。
受信箱には以下のメールが届いているので、「Confirm your email」をクリック。
以下の画面が表示されたらウェイトリストへの登録は完了です。
なお、Appointmentはオープンソースで開発されており、以下のリンク先でソースコードを確認可能です。
GitHub - thunderbird/appointment: Invite others to grab times on your calendar. Choose a date. Make appointments as easy as it gets.
https://github.com/thunderbird/appointment