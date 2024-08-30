【意外な和製英語】「コスパ」を正しい英語で言うと？
「コスパ」は英語圏では通じない！
「コスパ」を正しい英語で言うと…？
正しい英語は「cost effective」「a good value for the money」「a good value for the price」「a great deal」などです。
英語圏では一部「cost performance」をビジネスの専門用語として使うこともありますが、一般人はあまり使わないですし「cospa」などと省略されることももちろんありません。
では、英語ではどのように「コスパ」を表すのでしょうか。
例文をみてみましょう。
This car is a great value for the money.
この車はコスパがとても良い。
I don’t think that your proposal is very cost effective.
あなたの提案はあまりコスパが良くないと思うわ。
You should buy that laptop. It is a great deal.
あのノートパソコンを買った方がいいよ。とてもコスパが良い。
That watch is a bit pricey, but it will last a lifetime, so I think it is a good value for the price.
あの時計は少し高いけど、一生使えるものなのでコスパがいいと思うよ。
ちなみに「タイパ（タイムパフォーマンス）」を英語で表現するにはどうすればいいでしょうか。
実際の例文は下記のようになります。
I don’t think you should do it. It’s not worth the time that you will put into it.
あれはやめてほうがいいよ。タイパが全然よくない。
I spent a ton of time of it and didn’t get the results I wanted.
タイパはとても悪かった。
I am really glad that I did that. I got maximum results in minimum time.
これをやってよかった。めっちゃタイパが良かった。
