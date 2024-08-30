【意外な和製英語】「コスパ」を正しい英語で言うと？

「コスパ」は英語圏では通じない！

「コスパ」を正しい英語で言うと…？

正しい英語は「cost effective」「a good value for the money」「a good value for the price」「a great deal」などです。

英語圏では一部「cost performance」をビジネスの専門用語として使うこともありますが、一般人はあまり使わないですし「cospa」などと省略されることももちろんありません。

では、英語ではどのように「コスパ」を表すのでしょうか。

例文をみてみましょう。

This car is a great value for the money.

この車はコスパがとても良い。

I don’t think that your proposal is very cost effective.

あなたの提案はあまりコスパが良くないと思うわ。

You should buy that laptop. It is a great deal.

あのノートパソコンを買った方がいいよ。とてもコスパが良い。

That watch is a bit pricey, but it will last a lifetime, so I think it is a good value for the price.

あの時計は少し高いけど、一生使えるものなのでコスパがいいと思うよ。

ちなみに「タイパ（タイムパフォーマンス）」を英語で表現するにはどうすればいいでしょうか。

実際の例文は下記のようになります。

I don’t think you should do it. It’s not worth the time that you will put into it.

あれはやめてほうがいいよ。タイパが全然よくない。

I spent a ton of time of it and didn’t get the results I wanted.

タイパはとても悪かった。

I am really glad that I did that. I got maximum results in minimum time.

これをやってよかった。めっちゃタイパが良かった。

次回もお楽しみに！

【意外な和製英語】「コーデ」を正しい英語で言うと？