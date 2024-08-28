配信情報



各配信サイト：https://bio.to/laputa■Single「Shape〜in the shape of wing〜」オリジナル発売日：2000年10月25日【収録曲】1.Shape〜in the shape of wing〜2.Ticker3.Final■Single「Silent on−looker」オリジナル発売日：2001年2月21日【収録曲】1.Silent on−looker2.DAY AFTER DAY■Album「楽〜ヘブン〜園」オリジナル発売日：2001年3月16日【収録曲】1.Blast−Off Time2.Programized Heaven3.Silent on−looker4.Devil's Waiting5.Sapless Heart6.Dazzling Sun7.Shape〜in the shape of wing〜8.I Cry "Dance"9.Borderline10.Blindman's Buff11.Black Sheep■Album「glitter」オリジナル発売日：2002年3月21日【収録曲】1.POPular UPrising2.FACE3.In Confusion4.Unusual5.1234>>>6.Mr. Romance■Single「深海」オリジナル発売日：2002年6月21日【収録曲】1.深海2.Brand−new color■Album「誘〜New Temptation〜惑」オリジナル発売日：2002年7月24日【収録曲】1. Input divice 5678>>> GoneRockShitHatch2.New Temptation3.Everything4.Night and Day5.Last6.Dummy7.Generator8.Target9.Walk on10.Love Song11.Kiss in the Clouds12.Output device 9>>>10 NineDaysWonder■Album「Material Pleasures」オリジナル発売日：2004年3月17日【収録曲】1. Persona2.Material Pleasures3.Beauty×Butterfly4.Stray5.Gorgeous6.OΦΦ■Album「Sparks Monkey」オリジナル発売日：2003年4月23日【収録曲】1.太陽と蒼い月 〜2 Lovers〜2.Real world3."Body" Communication4.Treat your Fuck5.Freedom6.Sparks Monkey