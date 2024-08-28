Laputa、日本クラウン時代8作品をサブスク解禁
Laputaが、日本クラウンからリリースしたシングル＆アルバムあわせて8作品を本日8月28日に配信解禁した。
今回配信解禁されたのは、日本クラウンに所属していた2000年から2004年にリリースした8作品。20年以上の時を経て、ファン待望のサブスク解禁となった。
◆ ◆ ◆
▼Laputa Junji コメント
ようやくでしょうか？
いよいよ日本クラウン時代のLaputa楽曲サブスク解禁です！
Laputa解散から20年が経つ今もこの楽曲達が愛されてるなと感じることが多々あります。
これからも気軽にふと思い出した時やさまざまな時に聴いて貰えれば嬉しく思います！！
配信情報
各配信サイト：https://bio.to/laputa
■Single「Shape〜in the shape of wing〜」
オリジナル発売日：2000年10月25日
【収録曲】
1.Shape〜in the shape of wing〜
2.Ticker
3.Final
■Single「Silent on−looker」
オリジナル発売日：2001年2月21日
【収録曲】
1.Silent on−looker
2.DAY AFTER DAY
■Album「楽〜ヘブン〜園」
オリジナル発売日：2001年3月16日
【収録曲】
1.Blast−Off Time
2.Programized Heaven
3.Silent on−looker
4.Devil's Waiting
5.Sapless Heart
6.Dazzling Sun
7.Shape〜in the shape of wing〜
8.I Cry "Dance"
9.Borderline
10.Blindman's Buff
11.Black Sheep
■Album「glitter」
オリジナル発売日：2002年3月21日
【収録曲】
1.POPular UPrising
2.FACE
3.In Confusion
4.Unusual
5.1234>>>
6.Mr. Romance
■Single「深海」
オリジナル発売日：2002年6月21日
【収録曲】
1.深海
2.Brand−new color
■Album「誘〜New Temptation〜惑」
オリジナル発売日：2002年7月24日
【収録曲】
1. Input divice 5678>>> GoneRockShitHatch
2.New Temptation
3.Everything
4.Night and Day
5.Last
6.Dummy
7.Generator
8.Target
9.Walk on
10.Love Song
11.Kiss in the Clouds
12.Output device 9>>>10 NineDaysWonder
■Album「Material Pleasures」
オリジナル発売日：2004年3月17日
【収録曲】
1. Persona
2.Material Pleasures
3.Beauty×Butterfly
4.Stray
5.Gorgeous
6.OΦΦ
■Album「Sparks Monkey」
オリジナル発売日：2003年4月23日
【収録曲】
1.太陽と蒼い月 〜2 Lovers〜
2.Real world
3."Body" Communication
4.Treat your Fuck
5.Freedom
6.Sparks Monkey