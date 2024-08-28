【「テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウン」オフロードトレーラー】8月28日 公開

3goo（サングー）は、オープンワールドレーシングゲーム「Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown（テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウン）」のオフロードトレーラーを8月28日に公開した。

オフロードトレーラーでは香港島に秘められた広大かつ圧巻なロケーションを駆け抜ける、爽快感抜群の映像となっている。旧市街の細い路地から、アクセルを思い切り踏める巨大な高速道、技術とテクニックが必要なオフロードの山道まで、香港島の隅々まで走り抜ける。

【PlayStation5『テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウン』オフロードトレーラー】

TEST DRIVE UNLIMITED SOLAR CROWN(C) 2024 published by Nacon S.A. and developed by Kylotonn Games. All rights reserved.

"Test Drive" is a registered trademark of Nacon S.A. All rights reserved. The manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery

featured in this game are trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. "AMG" and "Mercedes-Benz“ are the intellectual

property of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. They are used by Nacon under license. The trademarks Porsche, Porsche Crest, Porsche Logotype,

Carrera, Cayenne, Taycan, 918 Spyder and 911 are used under license of Porsche AG. The cars in the game may differ from the shape, colour

and performance of the actual cars. Please do not imitate the driving and vehicle movements shown in this game when driving a car in real life,

and remember: always wear a seat belt and drive safely.

Published and distributed by 3goo K.K. in Japan.