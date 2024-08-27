【Nintendo Direct ソフトメーカーラインナップ＋Indie World 2024.8.27】8月27日23時～ 配信開始

アクティブゲーミングメディアは、Nintendo Switch用アドベンチャー「Refind Self：性格診断ゲーム」を10月3日に発売する。価格は1,210円。

本作は、プレーヤーの行動から性格を診断し、他の人と比べたりできるデータサイエンスゲーム。Nintendo Switch版は2024年夏発売予定となっていたが、当初の予定から遅れて遂に10月3日に発売されることとなった。

【Nintendo Direct ソフトメーカーラインナップ＋Indie World 2024.8.27】

(C)2023 Lizardry All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.

