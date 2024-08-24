【SDGs】古民家が持つ文化的な価値が豊かな未来を作る
古民家の解体をなくすため、借り受けた古民家の内装を現代風にリフォームし、再生させた古民家と新たな利用者をつなぐ取り組みを行う山上浩明さん。きっかけは、往年の木組みの技術や自然素材への理解と、暮らしの知恵が詰まった古民家を、日本固有の財産として現代社会に生かせないかと考えたこと。古民家を再生し後世に残すことで、持続可能な経済の循環と職人の伝統技術を未来へつなげていきたいと語る山上さんの思い描く未来とは？
In order to prevent the demolition of traditional old Kominka homes, Mr. Hiroaki Yamakami renovates and modernizes the interiors of Kominka and works to connect the restored old houses with new occupants. His understanding of the old wooden framing techniques and natural materials, and his belief that old houses, which are filled with wisdom for daily life, could be utilized in modern society as a unique Japanese asset is what got him started doing this work. By restoring Kominka and leaving them for future generations, Mr. Yamakami says he wants to connect sustainable economic cycles and traditional craftsmanship to the future. What kind of future does he envision?