スマホ用電子証明書、「Pixel 9」シリーズは25年2月以降の対応を予定
スマホ用電子証明書、「Pixel 9」シリーズは25年2月以降の対応を予定
デジタル庁は、スマートフォン向けの公的個人認証サービス「スマホ用電子証明書」について、対応予定の機種を明かした。
「スマホ用電子証明書」の対応予定機種が追加
2024年9月中旬以降に対応が予定されている機種は、「Galaxy S24」、「Galaxy S24 Ultra」、「Galaxy Z Flip6」、「Galaxy Z Fold6」。
また、2025年2月以降に対応予定の機種として「Google Pixel 9」、「Google Pixel 9 Pro」、「Google Pixel 9 Pro XL」、「Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold」、「Galaxy A55 5G」、「motorola edge 50s pro」、「motorola edge 50 pro」があげられている。
2024年9月中旬以降の対応予定機種 Galaxy S24 （docomo） Galaxy S24 （au） Galaxy S24 （MVNO） Galaxy S24 Ultra （docomo） Galaxy S24 Ultra （au） Galaxy S24 Ultra （MVNO） Galaxy Z Flip6 （docomo） Galaxy Z Flip6 （au） Galaxy Z Flip6 （MVNO） Galaxy Z Fold6 （docomo） Galaxy Z Fold6 （au） Galaxy Z Fold6 （MVNO） 2025年2月以降の対応予定機種 Galaxy A55 5G SC-53E （docomo） Galaxy A55 5G SCG27 （au） Galaxy A55 5G SCG27 （UQ） motorola edge 50s pro （SoftBank） motorola edge 50 pro （MVNO） Google Pixel 9 （ドコモ） Google Pixel 9 （au） Google Pixel 9 （Softbank） Google Pixel 9 （MVNO） Google Pixel 9 Pro （ドコモ） Google Pixel 9 Pro （au） Google Pixel 9 Pro （Softbank） Google Pixel 9 Pro （MVNO） Google Pixel 9 Pro XL （ドコモ） Google Pixel 9 Pro XL （au） Google Pixel 9 Pro XL （Softbank） Google Pixel 9 Pro XL （MVNO） Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold （ドコモ） Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold （au） Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold （Softbank） Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold （MVNO）