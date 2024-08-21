「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 560.94」公開 - 『Black Myth: Wukong（黒神話：悟空）』対応
米NVIDIAは8月20日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 560.94」の提供を開始した。ドライバダウンロードページのほか、GeForce Experienceからもダウンロードできる。
発売されたばかりの『Black Myth: Wukong（黒神話：悟空）』に加え、『スター・ウォーズ 無法者たち』『ファイナルファンタジーXVI』『Concord』にも正式対応するドライバアップデート。いずれのゲームタイトルもNVIDIA GeForce RTXシリーズで利用可能な最新機能を統合しており、最新ドライバとの組み合わせで最適なパフォーマンスを実現できるとしている。
⚠️ NEW DRIVER ALERT ⚠️Get Game Ready for the best experience in your favorite games with our latest Game Ready Driver: 🟢 Black Myth: Wukong 🟢 Star Wars™ Outlaws🟢 FINAL FANTASY XVI🟢 Concord🟢 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2Learn More → https://t.co/eOilrVfR1l pic.twitter.com/qoySdRnAqg- NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) August 21, 2024
