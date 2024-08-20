iPhone 16発表イベントの招待状リーク。9月10日ですか!?
ついに日付までリーク！
毎年秋に開催されるApple（アップル）の新製品発表イベント、いわゆるiPhone発表イベント。今年のiPhone 16シリーズや、Apple Watchシリーズなどの発表が見込まれています。
で、具体的にはいつなんだい？ ですよね。
まだ確定ではないのですが、実績のあるリーカーからAppleの招待状画像がリークされていました。
According to what I was told by a source who asked to remain anonymous, the new Apple event where the iPhone 16 will be presented, will be held on September 10 2024.- Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 19, 2024
This should be the cover of the invitation pic.twitter.com/7jGoafHaOU
リーク内容が本当だと仮定すると、Appleイベントは9月10日の10時（日本時間では9月11日の午前2時）ですね！
そして、Appleロゴの色をみるとこれはひょっとして、ウワサの新色ブロンズ色のiPhone 16 Proの匂わせでしょうか？ そうでしょう？ そうなのでしょう!?
いろいろ期待しちゃうよ！ 僕らは！
Source: X