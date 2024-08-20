Image: Majin Bu / X

ついに日付までリーク！

毎年秋に開催されるApple（アップル）の新製品発表イベント、いわゆるiPhone発表イベント。今年のiPhone 16シリーズや、Apple Watchシリーズなどの発表が見込まれています。

で、具体的にはいつなんだい？ ですよね。

まだ確定ではないのですが、実績のあるリーカーからAppleの招待状画像がリークされていました。

リーク内容が本当だと仮定すると、Appleイベントは9月10日の10時（日本時間では9月11日の午前2時）ですね！

そして、Appleロゴの色をみるとこれはひょっとして、ウワサの新色ブロンズ色のiPhone 16 Proの匂わせでしょうか？ そうでしょう？ そうなのでしょう!?

いろいろ期待しちゃうよ！ 僕らは！

Source: X