【SDGs】植物が育つ環境で電気を作る
雑草が生い茂った休耕田の活用方法を探している知人から相談を受け、土の中から電気を生み出せないかと考えた田崎勝也さん。試行錯誤の末、植物の根から発生する微生物の循環作用から発生するエネルギーを、土の中に埋めた電極に集めて24時間継続して発電できる技術を開発しました。この取り組みを通して、元気な植物の育つ環境は、人類にとってエネルギーを得るためにも必要だということを伝えたいと語る田崎さんの思い描く未来とは？※「崎」の正式表記は「たつさき」になります。
When an acquaintance asked for advice on utilizing fallow fields overgrown with weeds, Mr. Katsuya Tasaki wondered if he could generate electricity from the soil. After much trial and error, he developed a technology that can generate electricity 24 hours a day by collecting energy generated by the circulation of microorganisms from plant roots and collecting it in electrodes buried in the soil. Through this initiative, Mr. Tasaki says he wants to show people that an environment where healthy plants can grow is also necessary for humans to obtain energy. What kind of future does he envision?