「Pixel 9」シリーズ予約受付中、古いPixelの下取り額まとめ
Google ストアでは、9月2日23時59分まで、Pixel 9シリーズの購入時にスマートフォンの下取り額をアップするキャンペーンを実施している。
そこで本稿では、古いPixelシリーズを下取りに出す場合の下取り額をまとめた。
なお、掲載しているのはPixelシリーズの一部（Pixel 4a以降）で、状態が良好な場合となる。
Pixel 9
Pixel 9
Pixel 9を購入する場合、たとえばPixel 8の下取り額は6万4900円。機種 下取り額 Pixel Fold 7万5000円 Pixel 8 Pro 7万円 Pixel 8 6万4900円 Pixel 7a 2万8000円 Pixel 7 Pro 5万円 Pixel 7 4万1900円 Pixel 6a 2万3000円 Pixel 6 Pro 4万5000円 Pixel 6 3万6900円 Pixel 5a（5G） 2万1000円 Pixel 5 3万5000円 Pixel 4a 5G 2万円 Pixel 4a 1万8000円
Pixel 9 Pro／Pixel 9 Pro XL
Pixel 9 Pro
Pixel 9 ProまたはPixel 9 Pro XLを購入する場合、たとえばPixel 7 Proの下取り額は7万円。機種 下取り額 Pixel Fold 9万円 Pixel 8 Pro 8万8000円 Pixel 8 7万円 Pixel 7a 3万3000円 Pixel 7 Pro 7万円 Pixel 7 6万5000円 Pixel 6a 2万5000円 Pixel 6 Pro 6万5000円 Pixel 6 6万円 Pixel 5a（5G） 2万3000円 Pixel 5 5万5000円 Pixel 4a 5G 2万2000円 Pixel 4a 2万円
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Pixel 9 Pro Foldを購入する場合、たとえばPixel 8 Proの下取り額は9万円。機種 下取り額 Pixel Fold 10万円 Pixel 8 Pro 9万円 Pixel 8 7万5000円 Pixel 7a 3万5000円 Pixel 7 Pro 8万5000円 Pixel 7 7万円 Pixel 6a 3万円 Pixel 6 Pro 8万円 Pixel 6 6万5000円 Pixel 5a（5G） 2万5000円 Pixel 5 6万円 Pixel 4a 5G 2万3000円 Pixel 4a 2万1000円