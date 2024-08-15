Nothing′s Carved In Stone、日本武道館ライブ映像作品よりトレーラー公開
Nothing's Carved In Stoneが8月28日、ライブDVD / Blu-ray『Nothing's Carved In Stone 15th Anniversary Live at BUDOKAN』をリリースする。同ライブ映像作品のトレーラーが公開となった。
同ライブ映像作品は、バンド結成15周年を記念し、2024年2月24日に開催された二度目の日本武道館公演を収めたもの。ファンからのリクエスト20曲に加え、これまでリリースしてきた全11枚のアルバムから1曲ずつをメンバーがセレクトした31曲、さらにはワーナーミュージック・ジャパンと新たにタッグを組んで武道館公演直前にリリースした「Dear Future」を含む全32曲という、自身最大演奏楽曲数の渾身のライブが収められた。
■ライブ映像作品『Nothing's Carved In Stone 15th Anniversary Live at BUDOKAN』
【15th 記念盤 (3DISC+ヒストリー＆フォトブック)】
・Blu-ray：SSRV 3024-26 ￥27,500(税込)
・DVD：SSRV 3027-29 ￥22,000(税込)
予約：https://www.official-store.jp/ncis/
【通常盤 (1DISC)】
・Blu-ray：QYXL-90005 ￥5,940(税込)
・DVD： QYBL-90006￥4,950(税込)
予約：https://ncis.lnk.to/15thBUDOKAN
▼トラックリスト ※15th 記念盤／通常盤共通
＜15th Anniversary Live at BUDOKAN＞
01. Out of Control
02. Deeper,Deeper
03. YOUTH City
04. ツバメクリムゾン
05. Chain reaction
06. Cold Reason
07. Words That Bind Us
08. Sands of Time
09. Brotherhood
10. Stories
11. Gravity
12. 村雨の中で
13. Red Light
14. Walk
15. Inside Out
16. Everlasting Youth
17. In Future
18. きらめきの花
19. Diachronic
20. Shimmer Song
21. Milestone
22. Like a Shooting Star
23. Music
24. You're in Motion
25. Spirit Inspiration
26. Idols
27. November 15th
28. Isolation
29. BLUE SHADOW
encore
en1. Around the Clock
en2. Sunday Morning Escape
en3. Dear Future
▼トラックリスト ※15th記念盤のみ
＜Bring the Future＞ at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA (渋谷公会堂)
01. Mythology
02. In Future
03. Deeper,Deeper
04. Falling Pieces
05. PUPA
06. No Turning Back
07. きらめきの花
08. Isolation（Acoustic Set）
09. Midnight Train（Acoustic Set）
10. Shimmer Song（Acoustic Set）
11. Beautiful Life（Acoustic Set）
12. Fuel
13. Mirror Ocean
14. Milestone
15. Spirit Inspiration
16. Out of Control
17. Scarred Soul
18. Bloom in the Rain
19. Impermanence
20. Walk
encore
en1. Sands of Time
en2. 村雨の中で
■＜Nothing's Carved In Stone “Live at 野音 2024”＞
open16:30 / start17:30
▼チケット
指定席：一般 6,000円(税込) / 学割 4,500円(税込) ※ソールドアウト
後方立見席：一般 5,500円(税込) / 学割 4,000円(税込)
https://eplus.jp/ncis/
■東阪ワンマン＜Perfect Sounds 〜For Rare Tracks Lovers〜＞
11月15日(金) 東京・Zepp DiverCity
open18:00 / start19:00
▼チケット
一般 5,300円(税込) / 学割 3,800円(税込)
【オフィシャル2次先行受付】
受付期間：8/18(日)23:59まで
https://eplus.jp/ncis-hp/
