【スクウェア・エニックス アルティメットセール ～2024 SUMMER Part4～】実施期間：8月28日まで

スクウェア・エニックスは、ニンテンドーeショップとPlayStation Storeにて8月14日より「スクウェア・エニックス アルティメットセール ～2024 SUMMER Part4～」を実施している。期間は8月28日まで。

今回のセールでは、PS5/PS4用「LIVE A LIVE」が60％オフ、PS4/Nintendo Switch用「Life is Strange Remastered Collection」が50％オフなど。

【セール対象タイトル（一部）】

LIVE A LIVE：60％オフ

Life is Strange Remastered Collection：50％オフ

スターオーシャン 6 THE DIVINE FORCE：50％オフ

FORSPOKEN：60％オフ

Voice of Cards Trilogy + DLCセット：40％オフ

いけにえと雪のセツナ：70％オフ

Life Is Strange 2：PS5/PS4版は60％オフ、Nintendo Switch版は50％オフ

Life is Strange: True Colors：70％オフ

STAR OCEAN -First Departure R-：70％オフ

Star Ocean2 セカンドエヴォリューション ダウンロード版：70％オフ

スターオーシャン3 Till the End of Time ディレクターズカット：70％オフ

STAR OCEAN 4 TM - THE LAST HOPE -TM 4K & Full HD Remaster：70％オフ

STAR OCEAN5 -Integrity and Faithlessness-：70％オフ

LOST SPHEAR：70％オフ

鬼ノ哭ク邦：70％オフ

DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS：60％オフ

The Diofield Cronicle：60％オフ

