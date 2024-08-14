Googleが2024年8月14日に開催した新製品発表会「Made by Google 2024」で、ワイヤレスイヤホンシリーズ「Pixel Buds」の最新モデルである「Pixel Buds Pro 2」を発表しました。価格は税込3万6800円で、発売は2024年9月26日です。

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: 快適なフィット感の AI 搭載イヤホン

https://store.google.com/jp/product/pixel_buds_pro_2

Gemini のために作られた初のイヤホン、Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 が登場

https://blog.google/intl/ja-jp/products/devices-services/pixel-buds-pro-2/





Googleが今回発表したPixel Buds Pro 2は、Google独自チップである「Tensor A1」を搭載していることが大きな特徴です。これにより、2022年7月に発売された「Pixel Buds Pro」よりも音の臨場感がアップしているほか、ノイズキャンセリング性能が約2倍に向上しているとのことです。さらに、バッテリー持続時間も向上しており、駆動時間はノイズキャンセリングがオフで12時間、オンで8時間。充電ケースを利用すると、ノイズキャンセリングがオフの場合48時間、オンで30時間使用することができます。





また、Pixel Buds Pro 2ではGoogleのAI「Gemini」を利用可能で、イヤホンに話しかけることで新着メールの確認や最寄りの公共交通機関までの道案内、プレイリストの作成などが可能です。





さらに、有料サブスクリプションのGemini Advancedのユーザーが利用できる「Gemini Live」では、アイデアの交換など、Geminiとより自然な会話が可能になります。なお、記事作成時点でGemini Liveを日本で利用するにはGeminiアプリの言語設定を英語に設定した上で、英語で話しかける必要があります。





Pixel Buds Pro 2は機能だけでなくデザインも前モデルから進化しており、前モデルから約27％の小型化と約24％の軽量化に成功しています。また、4500万人もの耳スキャンデータを利用することでイヤホンの安定感が向上しており、固定用アーチを回して調整することで脱落のリスクが低下しているとのこと。





Pixel Buds Pro 2は「Porcelain」「Hazel」「Wintergreen」「Peony」の4色がラインナップされており、価格は3万6800円。2024年8月14日から公式サイトにて予約受付が開始されており、発売は2024年9月26日です。