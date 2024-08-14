GoogleがGeminiと話せるワイヤレスイヤホン「Pixel Buds Pro 2」を発表、独自チップ「Tensor A1」でノイキャン性能は約2倍
Googleが2024年8月14日に開催した新製品発表会「Made by Google 2024」で、ワイヤレスイヤホンシリーズ「Pixel Buds」の最新モデルである「Pixel Buds Pro 2」を発表しました。価格は税込3万6800円で、発売は2024年9月26日です。
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: 快適なフィット感の AI 搭載イヤホン
https://store.google.com/jp/product/pixel_buds_pro_2
https://blog.google/intl/ja-jp/products/devices-services/pixel-buds-pro-2/
Meet #PixelBuds Pro 2-you won’t believe your ears ????
???? Small, light & adjustable
⚡ Built for Google AI with the Google Tensor A1 audio chip*
???? Powerful bass & premium sound
???? 2x Active Noise Cancellation*
*See video for more info and learn more: https://t.co/gW1d4sh36q pic.twitter.com/KRTN4w8qg6— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 13, 2024
Googleが今回発表したPixel Buds Pro 2は、Google独自チップである「Tensor A1」を搭載していることが大きな特徴です。これにより、2022年7月に発売された「Pixel Buds Pro」よりも音の臨場感がアップしているほか、ノイズキャンセリング性能が約2倍に向上しているとのことです。さらに、バッテリー持続時間も向上しており、駆動時間はノイズキャンセリングがオフで12時間、オンで8時間。充電ケースを利用すると、ノイズキャンセリングがオフの場合48時間、オンで30時間使用することができます。
Pixel Buds Pro 2 will strike a chord with audiophiles and podcast streamers alike. With the Google Tensor A1 chip, these earbuds have immersive sound, longer battery life and twice the Active Noise Cancellation to block out external noise. #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/HqriwvdAIR— Google (@Google) August 13, 2024
また、Pixel Buds Pro 2ではGoogleのAI「Gemini」を利用可能で、イヤホンに話しかけることで新着メールの確認や最寄りの公共交通機関までの道案内、プレイリストの作成などが可能です。
With Gemini extensions¹ on #PixelBuds Pro 2 you can…
???? Access your email
???? Get walking directions
???? Create music playlists
…without having to reach for your phone ????#MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/ZIDUP9x95L— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 13, 2024
さらに、有料サブスクリプションのGemini Advancedのユーザーが利用できる「Gemini Live」では、アイデアの交換など、Geminiとより自然な会話が可能になります。なお、記事作成時点でGemini Liveを日本で利用するにはGeminiアプリの言語設定を英語に設定した上で、英語で話しかける必要があります。
With Gemini Live, you can have more natural conversations with Gemini - just tap and hold your bud, and say “Let’s talk live” to toss around ideas, get inspo or ask “what should I make for dinner?” #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/8ABeSHDv2W— Google (@Google) August 13, 2024
Pixel Buds Pro 2は機能だけでなくデザインも前モデルから進化しており、前モデルから約27％の小型化と約24％の軽量化に成功しています。また、4500万人もの耳スキャンデータを利用することでイヤホンの安定感が向上しており、固定用アーチを回して調整することで脱落のリスクが低下しているとのこと。
#PixelBuds Pro 2 were designed using 45 million data points from different ears ????????????????????????????????????????
???? Smaller and lighter than before
???? Designed to be the most comfortable earbuds
↩️ Twist to adjust for a more secure fit#MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/aDbLsOJKNf— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 13, 2024
Pixel Buds Pro 2は「Porcelain」「Hazel」「Wintergreen」「Peony」の4色がラインナップされており、価格は3万6800円。2024年8月14日から公式サイトにて予約受付が開始されており、発売は2024年9月26日です。