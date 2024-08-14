グーグルが「Pixel 9」シリーズなど新製品を発表、価格と発売日まとめ
グーグル（Google）は、新製品として「Pixel 9」「Pixel 9 Pro」「Pixel 9 Pro XL」「Pixel 9 Pro Fold」「Pixel Buds Pro 2」「Pixel Watch 3」を発表した。いずれも予約受付が始まっているが、発売日は異なる。
本稿では、Google ストアにおける発売日と価格を紹介する。また、本誌の関連記事もジャンルごとにまとめた。
スマートフォン4機種のうち、先に発売されるのがPixel 9とPixel 9 Pro XLで、8月22日に発売される。Pixel 9 ProとPixel 9 Pro Foldは9月4日の発売となる。
その後、Pixel Watch 3が9月10日、Pixel Buds Pro 2が9月26日に発売される。製品 発売日 価格 Pixel 9 8月22日 128GB：12万8900円
256GB：14万3900円 Pixel 9 Pro 9月4日 128GB：15万9900円
256GB：17万4900円
512GB：19万4900円 Pixel 9 Pro XL 8月22日 128GB：17万7900円
256GB：19万2900円
512GB：21万2900円 Pixel 9 Pro Fold 9月4日 25万7500円 Pixel Buds Pro 2 9月26日 3万6800円 Pixel Watch 3 9月10日 41mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi：5万2800円
41mm LTE：6万9800円
45mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi：5万9800円
45mm LTE：7万6800円