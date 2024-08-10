【SDGs】バリアフリーな本棚がもたらす知性と希望
視覚障害など特別な配慮が必要な人に、本の魅力を伝える取り組みを行う山内正博さん。山内さんが館長を務める埼玉・上尾市図書館では、2019年に施行された読書バリアフリー法をきっかけに、県内で初めて、あらゆる世代を対象に、音声コンテンツで楽しめる本や、触って鑑賞できる芸術本などを取り揃えました。今まで本が読めず、図書館に興味がなかった人たちへ、読書の楽しみや知る喜びを伝えたいと語る山内さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Masahiro Yamauchi is working to convey books’ appeal to people who need special consideration, such as those with visual impairments. In response to the Barrier-Free Reading Act that came into effect in 2019, Ageo Municipal Library in Saitama, where Mr. Yamauchi serves as director, was the first in the prefecture to offer books for all ages including audiobooks and art books that can be enjoyed through touch. Mr. Yamauchi says he wants to convey the joy of reading and learning to people who have not been able to read books and have not been interested in libraries until now. What kind of future does he envision?