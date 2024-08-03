【SDGs】幸せあふれるドレスを次世代へつなぐ
廃棄予定のウエディングドレスを女児向けのパーティードレスに生まれ変わらせている岩井雄紀さん。ドレスの美しさを保つため、自社の既定レンタル回数に達し、役目を終えたレンタル用のドレスを、服飾専門学校の学生たちと共に、キッズ用ドレスとしてアップサイクルする取り組みを始めました。今後は、男児向けや小物などさまざまなアイテムに生まれ変わらせ、ドレスの廃棄数をゼロに近づけたいと語る岩井さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Yuki Iwai is remaking wedding dresses that will be discarded into party dresses for children. To maintain the beauty of the dresses, he began working with students from a fashion school to upcycle the company’s dresses, which had completed their lifecycle as rental dresses, into children’s dresses. In the future, Mr. Iwai says he wants to remake the dresses into items for boys and other accessories and bring the number of discarded dresses closer to zero. What kind of future does he envision?