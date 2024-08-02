Intelがクラッシュ問題多発CPUの保証期間を2年延長することを決定
Intelの第13世代Coreプロセッサーと第14世代Coreプロセッサーで発生しているクラッシュ問題について、Intelが「保証期間を2年延長する」という声明を発表しました。
Intel announces two extra years of warranty amid chip crashing and instability issues - longer warranty applies to 13th- and 14th-Gen Core processors | Tom's Hardware
Intel’s crashing 13th and 14th Gen CPUs get two additional years of warranty coverage - The Verge
https://www.theverge.com/2024/8/1/24211616/intel-crashing-13th-14th-gen-cpus-warranty-two-more-years
第13・14世代Coreプロセッサーを搭載したPCでは、「ゲームがクラッシュする」「ソフトウェアが正常に動作しない」といった問題が報告されています。Intelは2024年7月にクラッシュ問題の原因が自社のマイクロコードにあることを認め、修正パッチのリリースを約束しました。
Intelが自社の設計が原因で第13・14世代CPUに不具合が発生していることをついに認める - GIGAZINE
Intelの発表によると、クラッシュ問題は「プロセッサーに異常に高い電圧がかかる」という誤作動によって生じていたとのこと。つまり、クラッシュ問題が発生したプロセッサーは物理的に破損している可能性があり、Intelが提供する修正パッチを適用しても既にクラッシュ問題の発生したプロセッサーが元に戻ることはないと推測されています。
Intelの第13・14世代CPUの劣化はパッチを当てても「回復不能」との報道、1回クラッシュしたらおしまいの可能性 - GIGAZINE
新たに、Intelは複数の海外メディアに対して「ボックス版の第13・14世代Coreプロセッサーの保証部門を2年延長する」という旨の声明を発表しました。Intelの声明の日本語訳と原文は以下の通りです。
日本語訳：
Intelはデスクトップ向けの第13・14世代Coreプロセッサーで不安定性の問題が発生しているすべてのユーザーに対して、交換サポートを提供することを約束します。数日以内に、ボックス版第13・14世代Coreプロセッサーの保証を2年間延長することに関する詳細を発表する予定です。
それまでの間、デスクトップ向けの第13・14世代Coreプロセッサーで不安定性の問題が発生しているユーザーは以下の手順に従ってください。
OEMやシステムインテグレーターからシステムを購入したユーザーは、システムの製造元のサポートチームに問い合わせてください。
ボックス版のCPUを購入したユーザーは、Intelのカスタマーサポートに問い合わせてください。
なお、Intelは影響の受けるプロセッサーを簡単に特定する方法を調査中で、なるべく早く追加の情報を提供する予定です。
また、この問題を解明し、根本的な原因を特定することが困難であったことによりご連絡が遅れたことをおわびします。
Intel is committed to making sure all customers who have or are currently experiencing instability symptoms on their 13th and/or 14th Gen desktop processors are supported in the exchange process. We stand behind our products, and in the coming days we will be sharing more details on two-year extended warranty support for our boxed Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors.
In the meantime, if you are currently or previously experienced instability symptoms on your Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop system:
For users who purchased systems from OEM/System Integrators - please reach out to your system manufacturer’s support team for further assistance.
For users who purchased a boxed CPU - please reach out to Intel Customer Support for further assistance.
Intel is also investigating options to easily identify affected processors on end user systems and will provide additional guidance as soon as possible.
At the same time, we apologize for the delay in communications as this has been a challenging issue to unravel and definitively root cause.
なお、インターネット上にはモバイル版の第13・14世代Coreプロセッサーでもクラッシュ問題が発生するという報告もありますが、Intelが原因を解明したのはデスクトップ版プロセッサーのみで、今回の保証期間延長もデスクトップ版プロセッサーのみを対象としています。