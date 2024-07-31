iPhoneなどApple製品に修正アップデート、77件の脆弱性を修正
Appleは7月29日(米国時間)、iPhone、iPad、Mac、Apple Watch、Apple TV、Apple Vision Proなど複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在するとし、アップデートの配信を開始した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
About the security content of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of iOS 16.7.9 and iPadOS 16.7.9 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Sonoma 14.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Ventura 13.6.8 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Monterey 12.7.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of Safari 17.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of watchOS 10.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of tvOS 17.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of visionOS 1.3 - Apple Support
About the security content of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 - Apple Support
○対象製品
セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。
iPhone XSおよびこれ以降のモデル
iPhone X
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 8
iPhone 7のすべてのモデル
iPhone 6sのすべてのモデル
iPhone SE第1世代
iPad第5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Pro 13-inch
iPad Pro 12.9-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Pro 11-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Pro 10.5-inch
iPad Pro 9.7-inch
iPad Air第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Air 2
iPad mini第4世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad第6世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPod touch第7世代
macOS Sonoma
macOS Ventura
macOS Monterey
Apple Watch Series 4およびこれ以降のモデル
Apple TV HD
Apple TV 4Kのすべてのモデル
Apple Vision Pro
○更新情報
セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
iOS 17.6
iOS 16.7.9
iOS 15.8.3
iPadOS 17.6
iPadOS 16.7.9
iPadOS 15.8.3
macOS Sonoma 14.6
macOS Ventura 13.6.8
macOS Monterey 12.7.6
Safari 17.6
watchOS 10.6
tvOS 17.6
visionOS 1.3
今回のセキュリティアップデートには合計77件の脆弱性に対する修正と重要なバグの修正が含まれ、すべてのユーザーに適用が推奨されている。日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高いため、多くのユーザーがこれら脆弱性の影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、速やかにアップデートを適用することが望まれる。
About the security content of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Sonoma 14.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Ventura 13.6.8 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Monterey 12.7.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of Safari 17.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of watchOS 10.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of tvOS 17.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of visionOS 1.3 - Apple Support
About the security content of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 - Apple Support
○対象製品
セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。
iPhone XSおよびこれ以降のモデル
iPhone X
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 8
iPhone 7のすべてのモデル
iPhone 6sのすべてのモデル
iPhone SE第1世代
iPad第5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Pro 13-inch
iPad Pro 12.9-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Pro 11-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Pro 10.5-inch
iPad Pro 9.7-inch
iPad Air第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad Air 2
iPad mini第4世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPad第6世代およびこれ以降のモデル
iPod touch第7世代
macOS Sonoma
macOS Ventura
macOS Monterey
Apple Watch Series 4およびこれ以降のモデル
Apple TV HD
Apple TV 4Kのすべてのモデル
Apple Vision Pro
○更新情報
セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
iOS 17.6
iOS 16.7.9
iOS 15.8.3
iPadOS 17.6
iPadOS 16.7.9
iPadOS 15.8.3
macOS Sonoma 14.6
macOS Ventura 13.6.8
macOS Monterey 12.7.6
Safari 17.6
watchOS 10.6
tvOS 17.6
visionOS 1.3
今回のセキュリティアップデートには合計77件の脆弱性に対する修正と重要なバグの修正が含まれ、すべてのユーザーに適用が推奨されている。日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高いため、多くのユーザーがこれら脆弱性の影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、速やかにアップデートを適用することが望まれる。