テスラ充電器に濡れたタオルを巻くと充電速度が早くなるという真偽不明のライフハックが流行りテスラが正式に「やめて」と警告
テスラの充電器「スーパーチャージャー」のハンドルに濡れたタオルを巻くとタオルが冷却剤の役割を果たし、急速充電が可能になるというライフハックがテスラコミュニティで流行しているそうです。このライフハックに対し、テスラが正式に「充電速度は上がらないのでやめて」と警告しました。
Tesla Owners Are Putting Wet Towels On Supercharger Handles To Get Higher Charging Speeds
Tesla advises against using wet towels to accelerate Supercharging | TechSpot
https://www.techspot.com/news/103989-tesla-advises-against-using-wet-towels-accelerate-supercharging.html
スーパーチャージャーはハンドルの内部に温度センサーを備えていて、ハンドルの温度が上昇した際は安全な温度を維持できるように充電速度を下げています。この理屈を逆手に取り、ハンドルに濡れたタオルを被せることでハンドルを太陽光から遮り、温度を低く保ち、より早く充電できるようにするという方法がライフハックとして用いられています。
あるテスラオーナーは実験を行って、「濡れたタオルを巻くことで実際に充電速度が上がった」などと報告。
Another extreme wet rag supercharger test. Plugged in at 2% SoC - ramped up to 147kW as normal and thermal throttled at 34% down to 58kW. Slapped that room temperature soaking wet rag and it climbed back to 119kW where it hit the internal charge profile limit. Amazing! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0o6VGgdhc9— Out of Spec Studios (@Out_of_Spec) August 31, 2020
別のユーザーは充電率をグラフ化するアプリを使って「どのタイミングでタオルを巻いたかは明らかですよね？」と報告しました。
I assume it was right here? Might have to start keeping a rag in the car if it makes that big of a difference… pic.twitter.com/FQ25mvJdaV— Austin ???????? (@AustyUSA) May 6, 2024
スーパーチャージャーは雨天時でも安全に使えるとうたわれているため、濡れたタオルを巻くことによる感電の危険性はないとされていますが、あくまで自己責任で、というのがコミュニティでの暗黙の了解でした。
ところが、このライフハックに対してテスラが正式に警告を発しました。テスラはXの投稿に返信する形で「濡れた布をスーパーチャージャーケーブルのハンドルに当てても充電率は上がらず、温度モニターに干渉し、過熱や損傷を引き起こす危険性があります。私たちのシステムを正しく作動させるため、また充電の問題が私たちのシステムによって検出されるようにするため、このような行為はお控えください」と述べました。
Placing a wet cloth on Supercharger cable handles does not increase charging rates and interferes with temperature monitors creating risk of overheating or damage. Please refrain from doing this so our systems can run correctly, and true charging issues can be detected by our…— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) July 25, 2024