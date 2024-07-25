イーロン・マスクが「StarlinkがUAEとイスラエルのサポートを受けてガザ地区の病院で稼働している」と報告
2024年7月24日に、SpaceXのイーロン・マスクCEOが「アラブ首長国連邦(UAE)政府とイスラエル政府のサポートを受け、衛星インターネットサービスのStarlinkがガザ地区の病院で稼働しています」と発表しました。
In blacked-out Gaza, Elon Musk’s Starlink opens tiny internet bubble - The Washington Post
Musk Says Starlink Service Is ‘Now Active’ in a Gaza Hospital - Bloomberg
Starlink now active in Gaza, says Elon Musk - Israel News - The Jerusalem Post
2023年10月28日にマスク氏は「国際的に認められたガザ地区の援助団体にインターネット接続をサポートする予定です」と述べていましたが、イスラエルのシュロモ・カルヒ通信大臣は「ガザ地区を実効支配する武装組織のハマスに利用されてしまう」として断固反対する姿勢を示していました。
Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this.
HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and musk knows it. HAMAS is ISIS.
Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters,… https://t.co/pRNOlnINbZ— ????????שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) October 28, 2023
その後、マスク氏はイスラエルを訪問し、ベンヤミン・ネタニヤフ首相を含む政府高官との面会を果たすとともに、サイバーおよびセキュリティ機関の職員との会談を実施したと報告されています。
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and @ElonMusk toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza this morning.
The Prime Minister showed Musk the horrors of the massacre at the kibbutz on Saturday October 7th.https://t.co/prW0e5Cvbc pic.twitter.com/kR74F61qaf— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 27, 2023
これを受けてカルヒ通信大臣は「Starlinkはイスラエル通信省の承認を得た場合にのみ運用できるようになりました。これにはガザ地区も含まれます」と報告し、イスラエルの承認を条件にガザ地区でのStarlinkの運用を認める意向を示していました。
イスラエルの承認を条件にガザ地区でのStarlink運用が可能に - GIGAZINE
その後、Starlinkとイスラエル通信省は2024年2月に、UAEが運営する野戦病院でStarlinkの使用を認める一方で、ハマスからのアクセスを防ぐための一連の措置を講じることで合意しました。
そしてマスク氏は2024年7月24日に「Starlinkは現在、UAE政府とイスラエル政府の支援を受けてガザ地区の病院で稼働しています」と報告。
Starlink is now active in a Gaza hospital with the support of @UAEmediaoffice and @Israel— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2024
UAEのアブドラ・ビン・ザーイド・アル・ナヒヤーン外務大臣は「野戦病院を支援してくださっているマスク氏に感謝の意を表します」と述べています。
Thanks @elonmusk for supporting the #Gaza #UAE field hospital https://t.co/aBPtKPJeCf— عبدالله بن زايد (@ABZayed) July 23, 2024