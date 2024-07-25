「テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウン」に登場するFerrariの車種情報とコレクタートレーラーが公開

【「テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウン」：コレクタートレーラー】7月25日 公開

3goo（サングー）は、オープンワールドレーシングゲーム「Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown（テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウン）」のコレクタートレーラーを7月25日に公開した。

本作は、「Test Drive Unlimited（テストドライブ アンリミテッド）」シリーズ最新作。

今回コレクタートレーラーにてゲーム内に登場するイタリアの有名カーブランドであるFerrariの車種情報が公開。「250 GTO」、「308 GTS」など10モデルがゲーム内で入手することが可能となっている。

車種を入手するには、ブランド専門のカーディーラーを訪れ、試乗した後に購入することができる。

Ferrari車種

【PlayStation®5『テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウン』コレクタートレーラー】

・250 GTO (1962年)：パフォーマンスとデザインの完璧な融合であり、Ferrariの哲学を最も体現したモデル

・308 GTS (1977年)：Ferrariファンならば誰もが憧れるカブリオレ

・F40 (1987年)：Ferrariのスーパーカーを代表する存在、Ferrari 創立40周年を記念して造られたモデル

・Enzo Ferrari (2002年)：2000年代初頭におけるF1の最新ノウハウとテクノロジーを体現したモデル

・812 Superfast (2017年)：Ferrariで最も伝統的なカーレイアウトである、NAフロントエンジン・V12ベルリネッタの最高モデル

