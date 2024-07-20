【SDGs】ヨットロープのアップサイクルで海と人をつなぐ
マリンスポーツの1つ、セーリングなどで使うヨットロープの端材をアップサイクルしている伊藝徳雄さんとholidayさん。コロナ禍の中、伊藝さんが自宅でロープの手入れをする姿を見たholidayさんは「ソフトシャックル」というロープを使った連結器具の存在を知り、holidayさんの発案で、さまざまなアイテムを作り始めました。このアイテムを通して、多くの人が日常の中に海を感じ、環境のことを考えるきっかけになればと語る彼らの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Norio Igei and Mr. Holiday upcycle old yacht ropes used in marine sports like sailing. During the COVID crisis, Mr. Holiday saw Mr. Igei repairing a rope. It was then that Mr. Holiday knew about a linking device made using a rope called a "soft shackle". At Mr. Holiday’s urging they started making various items using yacht rope. Through these items, they hope that more people will feel a connection with the sea in their daily lives and have a chance to think about the environment. What kind of future do they envision?