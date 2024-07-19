【アサシン クリード エツィオ アウディトーレ 1/2 スケール スタチュー】予定納期：2025年第2四半期価格：2,999ドル

PureArtsは、同社ECサイトにて「アサシン クリード エツィオ アウディトーレ 1/2 スケール スタチュー」の予約受付を開始した。予定納期は2025年第2四半期で、価格は2,999ドル。

Ubisoftが手掛けるアクションアドベンチャー「アサシン クリード」シリーズのキャラクター「エツィオ・アウディトーレ」が1/2スケールのスタチューとなって商品化。両腕を大きく広げ、金属の刃を構えた象徴的なポージングで登場する。

手作りの衣装、磨かれた金属製の武器や装飾、手縫いの本物の革など、細部に渡ってリアルさが追求されている。なお、販売数量は500個限定となる。

□「アサシン クリード エツィオ アウディトーレ 1/2 スケール スタチュー」のページ

"Fear not the darkness, but welcome its embrace"- Ezio Auditore da Firenze



Handmade clothing, real leather, metal weapons, glass eyes, silicone skin & individually punched hair



Pre-order Prestige Line - Assassin’s Creed Ezio Auditore ½ Scale Statue NOW➡️ https://t.co/LB66RHOaka pic.twitter.com/XjqrDA54EU - PUREARTS (@PureArtsLimited) July 18, 2024

【PureArts Prestige Line - Assassin’s Creed Ezio Auditore 1/2 Scale Statue Official Trailer】

