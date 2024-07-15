■映像作品『Nothing's Carved In Stone 15th Anniversary Live at BUDOKAN』



2024年8月28日(水)リリース【15th 記念盤 (3DISC+ヒストリー＆フォトブック)】・Blu-ray：SSRV 3024-26 ￥27,500(税込)・DVD：SSRV 3027-29 ￥22,000(税込)予約：https://www.official-store.jp/ncis/【通常盤 (1DISC)】・Blu-ray：QYXL-90005 ￥5,940(税込)・DVD： QYBL-90006￥4,950(税込)予約：https://ncis.lnk.to/15thBUDOKAN▼トラックリスト ※15th 記念盤／通常盤共通＜15th Anniversary Live at BUDOKAN＞01. Out of Control02. Deeper,Deeper03. YOUTH City04. ツバメクリムゾン05. Chain reaction06. Cold Reason07. Words That Bind Us08. Sands of Time09. Brotherhood10. Stories11. Gravity12. 村雨の中で13. Red Light14. Walk15. Inside Out16. Everlasting Youth17. In Future18. きらめきの花19. Diachronic20. Shimmer Song21. Milestone22. Like a Shooting Star23. Music24. You're in Motion25. Spirit Inspiration26. Idols27. November 15th28. Isolation29. BLUE SHADOWencoreen1. Around the Clocken2. Sunday Morning Escapeen3. Dear Future▼トラックリスト ※15th記念盤のみ＜Bring the Future＞ at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA (渋谷公会堂)01. Mythology02. In Future03. Deeper,Deeper04. Falling Pieces05. PUPA06. No Turning Back07. きらめきの花08. Isolation（Acoustic Set）09. Midnight Train（Acoustic Set）10. Shimmer Song（Acoustic Set）11. Beautiful Life（Acoustic Set）12. Fuel13. Mirror Ocean14. Milestone15. Spirit Inspiration16. Out of Control17. Scarred Soul18. Bloom in the Rain19. Impermanence20. Walkencoreen1. Sands of Timeen2. 村雨の中で