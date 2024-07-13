【SDGs】紙コップのリサイクル技術で循環型経済に革命を
使用済みの紙コップをリサイクルできるシステムを作った三浦高弘さん。これまで、プラスチック製のラミネート加工と使用後の汚れによって、リサイクルが難しかった使用済みの紙コップ。そこで三浦さんは、紙コップを洗浄・破砕し、古紙とプラスチックに分離できる技術を開発しました。将来的には、あらゆる種類の紙素材を、全国各地でリサイクルできる仕組みを構築し、社会全体に広めていきたいと語る三浦さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Takahiro Miura has created a system that can recycle used paper cups. Until now. used paper cups have been difficult to recycle because they have a plastic lamination and are dirty. Mr. Miura has developed a technology that can wash and crush paper cups and separate them into waste paper and plastic. In the future. Mr. Miura says he would like to create a system that can recycle all kinds of paper materials all over the country and spread it throughout society. What kind of future does he envision?