Nothing′s Carved In Stone、結成15周年記念武道館ライブ収録映像作品を8月リリース
Nothing's Carved In Stoneが8月28日、映像作品『Nothing's Carved In Stone 15th Anniversary Live at BUDOKAN』をリリースすることが発表となった。
同映像作品は、結成15周年を記念して2024年2月24日に開催した二度目の日本武道館公演を収めたもの。ファンからのリクエスト20曲に加え、これまでリリースしてきた全11枚のアルバムから1曲ずつをメンバーがセレクトした11曲、さらにワーナーミュージック・ジャパンとタッグを組んで武道館公演直前にリリースした「Dear Future」を含む全32曲という自身最大演奏楽曲数のライブが全曲収録される。
Nothing's Carved In Stoneは現在、全国15ヵ所を廻るワンマンツアー＜BRIGHTNESS TOUR＞を開催中だ。7月13日のGORILLA HALL OSAKA公演および、7月15日のZepp DiverCity(TOKYO)公演会場にて、通常盤の予約受付が実施されるとのこと。会場予約特典としてレプリカパスがプレゼントされる予定だ。
■映像作品『Nothing's Carved In Stone 15th Anniversary Live at BUDOKAN』
2024年8月28日(水)リリース
【15th 記念盤 (3DISC+ヒストリー＆フォトブック)】
・Blu-ray：SSRV 3024-26 ￥27,500(税込)
・DVD：SSRV 3027-29 ￥22,000(税込)
予約：https://www.official-store.jp/ncis/
【通常盤 (1DISC)】
・Blu-ray：QYXL-90005 ￥5,940(税込)
・DVD： QYBL-90006￥4,950(税込)
予約：https://ncis.lnk.to/15thBUDOKAN
▼トラックリスト ※15th 記念盤／通常盤共通
＜15th Anniversary Live at BUDOKAN＞
01. Out of Control
02. Deeper,Deeper
03. YOUTH City
04. ツバメクリムゾン
05. Chain reaction
06. Cold Reason
07. Words That Bind Us
08. Sands of Time
09. Brotherhood
10. Stories
11. Gravity
12. 村雨の中で
13. Red Light
14. Walk
15. Inside Out
16. Everlasting Youth
17. In Future
18. きらめきの花
19. Diachronic
20. Shimmer Song
21. Milestone
22. Like a Shooting Star
23. Music
24. You're in Motion
25. Spirit Inspiration
26. Idols
27. November 15th
28. Isolation
29. BLUE SHADOW
encore
en1. Around the Clock
en2. Sunday Morning Escape
en3. Dear Future
▼トラックリスト ※15th記念盤のみ
＜Bring the Future＞ at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA (渋谷公会堂)
01. Mythology
02. In Future
03. Deeper,Deeper
04. Falling Pieces
05. PUPA
06. No Turning Back
07. きらめきの花
08. Isolation（Acoustic Set）
09. Midnight Train（Acoustic Set）
10. Shimmer Song（Acoustic Set）
11. Beautiful Life（Acoustic Set）
12. Fuel
13. Mirror Ocean
14. Milestone
15. Spirit Inspiration
16. Out of Control
17. Scarred Soul
18. Bloom in the Rain
19. Impermanence
20. Walk
encore
en1. Sands of Time
en2. 村雨の中で
■＜Nothing's Carved In Stone「BRIGHTNESS TOUR」＞
5月25日(土) 香川・高松MONSTER
5月26日(日) 愛媛・松⼭WstudioRED
6月01日(土) 福岡・DRUM LOGOS
6月02日(日) 長崎・DRUM Be-7
6月08日(土) 鳥取・米子laughs
6月09日(日) 岡山・CRAZYMAMA KINGDOM
6月15日(土) 愛知・名古屋DIAMOND HALL
6月16日(日) 山梨・甲府CONVICTION
6月22日(土) 長野・長野CLUB JUNK BOX
6月23日(日) 石川・⾦沢EIGHT HALL
6月28日(金) 北海道・札幌PENNY LANE24
6月30日(日) 宮城・仙台Rensa
7月13日(土) 大阪・GORILLA HALL OSAKA
7月15日(月/祝) 東京・Zepp DiverCity(TOKYO)
▼チケット
スタンディング：5,300円(税込)
スタンディング[学割]：3,800円(税込)
※全箇所ワンマン公演
※公演詳細はオフィシャルHPをご覧ください
・チケットぴあ：https://w.pia.jp/t/ncis/
・イープラス：https://eplus.jp/ncis/
・ローソンチケット：https://l-tike.com/ncis
■＜Nothing's Carved In Stone “Live at 野音 2024”＞
8月31日(土) 東京・日比谷野外大音楽堂
open16:30 / start17:30
▼チケット
一般 6,000円(税込) / 学割 4,500円(税込)
