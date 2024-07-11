米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャーセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は7月9日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases July 2024 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Microsoftが2024年7月のセキュリティ更新プログラムをリリースしたと報じた。Microsoftはこのセキュリティ更新プログラムにおいて、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に対する合計139件の脆弱性を修正している。

○脆弱性に関する情報

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

2024年7月のセキュリティ更新プログラム - リリース ノート - セキュリティ更新プログラム ガイド - Microsoft

○脆弱性が存在する製品

脆弱性が存在するとされる製品は次のとおり。

.NETとVisual Studio

Active Directoryフェデレーションサービス

Azure CycleCloud

Azure DevOps

Azure Kinect SDK

Azure Network Watcher

Microsoft Defender for IoT

Microsoft Dynamics

Microsoft Graphicsコンポーネント

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office SharePoint

Microsoft Streamサービス

Microsoft Windows Codecs Library

Microsoft WS-Discovery

Microsoft リモートデスクトップライセンスサービス

Microsoft 分散トランザクションコーディネーター

NDIS

SQL Server

Windows BitLocker

Windows COMセッション

Windows CoreMessaging

Windows Cryptographicサービス

Windows DHCPサーバ

Windows Faxとスキャンサービス

Windows Image Acquisition

Windows iSCSI

Windows LockDown Policy (WLDP)

Windows MSHTML Platform

Windows MultiPoint Services

Windows NTLM

Windows PowerShell

Windows Remote Access Connection Manager

Windows Serverバックアップ

Windows TCP/IP

Windows Themes

Windows Win32カーネルサブシステム

Windows Win32K - ICOMP

Windows Win32K: GRFX

Windows インターネット接続の共有 (ICS)

Windows オンライン証明書状態プロトコル (OCSP)

Windows カーネル

Windows カーネルモードドライバー

Windows セキュアブート

Windows パフォーマンスモニター

Windows フィルタリング

Windows メッセージキュー

Windows リモートデスクトップ

Windows ワークステーションサービス

Windows 登録エンジン

XBox Crypto Graphic Services

ラインプリンターデーモン(LPD)サービス

ロール: Active Directory証明書サービス、Active Directoryドメインサービス

ロール: Windows Hyper-V

○対策

修正された脆弱性のうち、Windows Hyper-Vの「CVE-2024-38080」および、Windows MSHTMLプラットフォームの「CVE-2024-38112」はすでに悪用が確認されており、速やかなアップデートが望まれている。

セキュリティ更新プログラムの対象となる製品が多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急(Critical)と評価されており注意が必要。CISAは、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。