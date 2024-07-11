マイクロソフト、7月セキュリティ更新プログラム公開 - 139件の脆弱性修正
米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャーセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は7月9日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases July 2024 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Microsoftが2024年7月のセキュリティ更新プログラムをリリースしたと報じた。Microsoftはこのセキュリティ更新プログラムにおいて、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に対する合計139件の脆弱性を修正している。
○脆弱性に関する情報
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
2024年7月のセキュリティ更新プログラム - リリース ノート - セキュリティ更新プログラム ガイド - Microsoft
Security Update Guide - Microsoft
Security Update Guide - Microsoft
○脆弱性が存在する製品
脆弱性が存在するとされる製品は次のとおり。
.NETとVisual Studio
Active Directoryフェデレーションサービス
Azure CycleCloud
Azure DevOps
Azure Kinect SDK
Azure Network Watcher
Microsoft Defender for IoT
Microsoft Dynamics
Microsoft Graphicsコンポーネント
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Office Outlook
Microsoft Office SharePoint
Microsoft Streamサービス
Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
Microsoft WS-Discovery
Microsoft リモートデスクトップライセンスサービス
Microsoft 分散トランザクションコーディネーター
NDIS
SQL Server
Windows BitLocker
Windows COMセッション
Windows CoreMessaging
Windows Cryptographicサービス
Windows DHCPサーバ
Windows Faxとスキャンサービス
Windows Image Acquisition
Windows iSCSI
Windows LockDown Policy (WLDP)
Windows MSHTML Platform
Windows MultiPoint Services
Windows NTLM
Windows PowerShell
Windows Remote Access Connection Manager
Windows Serverバックアップ
Windows TCP/IP
Windows Themes
Windows Win32カーネルサブシステム
Windows Win32K - ICOMP
Windows Win32K: GRFX
Windows インターネット接続の共有 (ICS)
Windows オンライン証明書状態プロトコル (OCSP)
Windows カーネル
Windows カーネルモードドライバー
Windows セキュアブート
Windows パフォーマンスモニター
Windows フィルタリング
Windows メッセージキュー
Windows リモートデスクトップ
Windows ワークステーションサービス
Windows 登録エンジン
XBox Crypto Graphic Services
ラインプリンターデーモン(LPD)サービス
ロール: Active Directory証明書サービス、Active Directoryドメインサービス
ロール: Windows Hyper-V
○対策
修正された脆弱性のうち、Windows Hyper-Vの「CVE-2024-38080」および、Windows MSHTMLプラットフォームの「CVE-2024-38112」はすでに悪用が確認されており、速やかなアップデートが望まれている。
セキュリティ更新プログラムの対象となる製品が多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急(Critical)と評価されており注意が必要。CISAは、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。
