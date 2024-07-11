「CRISIS CORE -FF VII- REUNION」登場！ PS Plusで海外向けに配信される7月追加のゲームカタログ作品が発表
7月16日 配信予定
ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、サブスクリプションサービスPlayStation Plusの加入者向けのコンテンツ「ゲームカタログ」において7月の海外向け追加タイトルを公開した。7月16日より配信を予定。
7月はザックスが主人公のアクションRPG「CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION」や、シューティング「Remnant II」のスタンダードエディション、「Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord」といったタイトルがラインナップされている。
なお、こちらは海外向けに配信されるタイトルとなっており、日本向けのタイトルラインナップは異なる場合がある。
Remnant II - Standard Edition
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
The Jackbox Party Pack 9
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
No More Heroes 3
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition
Deadcraft
Steep
Job Simulator
Summoner
Ratchet and Clank Size Matters
Jeanne d’Arc
The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for July includes:- PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 10, 2024
?? Remnant II
?? Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - Reunion
? Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
??? No More Heroes 3
…and more. The full lineup: https://t.co/Hdp4LY9RyA pic.twitter.com/SWLcNpDVbv
(C) 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.