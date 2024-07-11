【PS Plus 7月配信ゲームカタログ】7月16日 配信予定

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、サブスクリプションサービスPlayStation Plusの加入者向けのコンテンツ「ゲームカタログ」において7月の海外向け追加タイトルを公開した。7月16日より配信を予定。

7月はザックスが主人公のアクションRPG「CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION」や、シューティング「Remnant II」のスタンダードエディション、「Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord」といったタイトルがラインナップされている。

なお、こちらは海外向けに配信されるタイトルとなっており、日本向けのタイトルラインナップは異なる場合がある。

Remnant II - Standard Edition

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

No More Heroes 3

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition

Deadcraft

Steep

Job Simulator

Summoner

Ratchet and Clank Size Matters

Jeanne d’Arc

