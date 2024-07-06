【SDGs】しょうゆのスパイスで日本の伝統を守る
しょうゆを製造するときに出るしょうゆ粕をアップサイクルしている岡 宗晃さん。これまで、廃棄処分していたしょうゆ粕を再利用できないかと考え、肉料理の下味やたまごかけごはんなどに合う、しょうゆ風味の万能調味料を開発しました。近年、昔ながらの木桶で作るしょうゆの醸造所が減少する中、この万能調味料を通して、しょうゆ作りの伝統文化を多くの人に広め、後世に残していきたいと語る岡さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Muneaki Oka is upcycling the dregs produced when making soy sauce. When he put his mind to how to reuse the soy dregs that had been discarded until now, he ended up developing an all-purpose soy seasoning that goes well with meat or tamago-kake rice. In recent years, the number of soy breweries that use traditional wooden barrels has been decreasing. Mr. Oka says that he would like more people to learn about Japan’s traditional methods of brewing soy sauce through this all-purpose seasoning. What kind of future does he envision?