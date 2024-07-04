Image: CMF by Nothing

来週月曜日、7月8日に新製品発表会を行うCMF by Nothing。CMFは、元OnePlusのカール・ペイ氏が立ち上げたNothingのサブブランド。CMF初となるスマートホンが発表される予定です。

発表会前から公式がヴィジュアルや情報をちょっと公開するのがNothingのやり方。ファンとのコミュニケーションを大切にするペイ氏らしいですね。初スマホとなるCMF Phone 1もすでに公式が画像を公開していますが、それに加えて、発表会まで毎日少しずつ端末スペックを画像とともに公開しています。

毎日チラ見せ

チラ見せ1日目

6.67インチのSuper AMOLEDディスプレイ。リフレッシュレートは120Hz。画像とともにスペックが解禁され、だんだん画像のモザイクが外れていく流れ。

チラ見せ5日目

バッテリーは5000mAh。バッテリーもちは動画（YouTube）連続再生22時間。

チラ見せ7日目

カメラはソニーの50MP（F値1.8）。

そのほか、明らかになったのは、メモリは最大16GB、チップはMediaTek Dimensity 7300。ディスプレイ内蔵型の指紋認証センサを搭載など。

カスタマイズ性重視

小出し解禁されていくスペックよりも何より気になったのは、このポスト。

「CMF Phone 1は、テクニカルな職人技を、そのユニークで自然な適応性で讃えます。カスタマイズ可能。機能的。あなたのものに」

そしてこの背面パネルらしきもののカラーバリエーションと以前ポストされていたネジを外す動画…。

これらのポストから推測できること。まず、ユーザーが好きにカスタマイズして遊べそうだ。そのためのパーツも公式が出してくれそう。カスタマイズに必要なドライバも端末と同梱になっている、かな。ドライバの反対はSIMカードトレイ用のアレぽい。

期待したいのは、みた目＝着せ替え的なカスタマイズにとどまらないでほしいということ。つまり、バッテリー交換やディスプレイ修理も簡単にできる仕組みになっているといいな…なんてね。