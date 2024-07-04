CMF初スマホは分解＆カスタマイズ可能？
来週月曜日、7月8日に新製品発表会を行うCMF by Nothing。CMFは、元OnePlusのカール・ペイ氏が立ち上げたNothingのサブブランド。CMF初となるスマートホンが発表される予定です。
発表会前から公式がヴィジュアルや情報をちょっと公開するのがNothingのやり方。ファンとのコミュニケーションを大切にするペイ氏らしいですね。初スマホとなるCMF Phone 1もすでに公式が画像を公開していますが、それに加えて、発表会まで毎日少しずつ端末スペックを画像とともに公開しています。
毎日チラ見せ
チラ見せ1日目
6.67インチのSuper AMOLEDディスプレイ。リフレッシュレートは120Hz。画像とともにスペックが解禁され、だんだん画像のモザイクが外れていく流れ。
Day 1 of revealing CMF Phone 1.- CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 26, 2024
Over the next 9 days we will reveal one component at a time, starting with our impressive 6.67" Super AMOLED display: enjoy smoother scrolling with a 120Hz refresh rate, vibrant and lifelike colours with HDR10+ support, and clear visibility in any… pic.twitter.com/7EXffVEQn9
チラ見せ5日目
バッテリーは5000mAh。バッテリーもちは動画（YouTube）連続再生22時間。
Day 5 of revealing CMF Phone 1.- CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 30, 2024
Today we're showcasing the Flexible Printed Circuits (FPC) and the battery. FPCs connect the mainboard to the display and lower board, replacing bulky cables for smooth data flow. Our 5000mAh battery powers up to 2 days of use or 22 hours of… pic.twitter.com/yRwDZEp3Mi
チラ見せ7日目
カメラはソニーの50MP（F値1.8）。
Day 7 of revealing CMF Phone 1.- CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 2, 2024
It's camera time. The CMF Phone 1 features a Sony 50 MP camera with an f/1.8 lens, designed to capture naturally beautiful images. Advanced algorithms - including Ultra XDR - enhance your photos, making them bright and immersive, no matter the… pic.twitter.com/aedTZJvLus
そのほか、明らかになったのは、メモリは最大16GB、チップはMediaTek Dimensity 7300。ディスプレイ内蔵型の指紋認証センサを搭載など。
カスタマイズ性重視
小出し解禁されていくスペックよりも何より気になったのは、このポスト。
「CMF Phone 1は、テクニカルな職人技を、そのユニークで自然な適応性で讃えます。カスタマイズ可能。機能的。あなたのものに」
The engineer’s aesthetic.- CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 3, 2024
CMF Phone 1 celebrates technical craftsmanship with its uniquely adaptable nature. Customisable. Functional. Yours.
Learn everything at the next Nothing Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/0fqYkaf4OX
そしてこの背面パネルらしきもののカラーバリエーションと以前ポストされていたネジを外す動画…。
yes mr. wayne, it does come in black... and also in blue, light green, and orange. pic.twitter.com/BZFZbfZfu1- CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 3, 2024
A turn for the best.- CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 25, 2024
CMF Phone 1. Coming 8 July. pic.twitter.com/SG4vowRRdQ
これらのポストから推測できること。まず、ユーザーが好きにカスタマイズして遊べそうだ。そのためのパーツも公式が出してくれそう。カスタマイズに必要なドライバも端末と同梱になっている、かな。ドライバの反対はSIMカードトレイ用のアレぽい。
期待したいのは、みた目＝着せ替え的なカスタマイズにとどまらないでほしいということ。つまり、バッテリー交換やディスプレイ修理も簡単にできる仕組みになっているといいな…なんてね。