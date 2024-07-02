【「PlayStation Plus」7月フリープレイ】7月2日 配信開始

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、有料サービス「PlayStation Plus」加入者向けのコンテンツ「フリープレイ」において、7月の日本国内向け対象タイトルを配信開始した。

7月の日本国内向け対象タイトルには、Take-Twoのアクションシューティング「ボーダーランズ3」のほか、オンラインパーティゲーム「Among Us」、エレクトロニック・アーツのスポーツゲーム「NHL 24」の3タイトルが配信される。

また7月16日より、「PlayStation Plus」加入者限定で「原神」のゲーム内報酬が手に入る「PlayStation Plus限定バンドル」を受け取ることができる。

「PlayStation Plus」7月フリープレイ 配信タイトル

ボーダーランズ3

NHL 24

Among Us

メーカー：Take-Two フォーマット： PlayStation®5、PlayStation®4 ジャンル：シューティング、アクションメーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ（株） フォーマット： PlayStation 5、PlayStation 4 ジャンル：スポーツメーカー：Innersloth LLC フォーマット： PlayStation 5、PlayStation 4 ジャンル：パーティー

(C) 2019 Gearbox. Published and distributed by 2K. Gearbox and Borderlands, and the Gearbox Software and Borderlands logos, are registered trademarks, all used courtesy of Gearbox Software, LLC. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C) 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

(C) 2015-2021, Innersloth LLC.All rights reserved.Innersloth、Innerslothのロゴ、Among Us、Among Usのロゴ、クルーキャラクターはInnersloth LLC.の商標です。